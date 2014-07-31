(Adds company news, futures)
EDINBURGH, July 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
edging higher on Thursday, with futures on the index up 0.2 percent at
0630 GMT ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on
* The FTSE 100 index ended 0.5 percent weaker at 6,773.44 points, hit by a
weaker mining sector led down by Chilean firm Antofagasta.
* ASTRAZENECA - AstraZeneca smashed forecasts for second-quarter
sales and earnings on Thursday, demonstrating resilience after seeing off a $118
billion takeover approach from rival drugmaker Pfizer two months ago.
* LLOYDS - Lloyds Banking Group reported a 32 percent increase in
underlying first-half profit, helping it absorb an increase in the cost of
compensating customers mis-sold loan insurance.
* ROLLS ROYCE - Engine maker Rolls-Royce said it was on track to meet
forecasts for the year, as it reported an expected 20 percent drop in first-half
profit due to shrinking government defence spending and currency headwinds.
* BAE SYSTEMS - Europe's biggest defence contractor BAE Systems
posted a 7 percent fall in half-year profit, as expected, hit by lower military
spending in the U.S. and said on Thursday that its outlook for 2014 was
unchanged.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Oil major Shell, which has been shedding
assets to cut costs and streamline operations, reported a 33 percent increase in
adjusted quarterly earnings after producing more liquids and selling at higher
prices.
* BG GROUP - Oil and gas firm BG Group BG.L reported a 11 percent
rise in second-quarter operating profit, driven by higher LNG volumes and higher
realised prices in Asia and South America.
* CENTRICA - British utility Centrica CNA.L posted a 35 percent fall
in operating profits during the first half of the year as mild weather in
Britain led to reduced demand and extreme weather in North America increased
costs for the company.
* SCHRODERS - UK fund manager Schroders said assets under management
rose to a record 271.5 billion pounds ($459.35 billion) in the first half of the
year, after net inflows more than offset a muted market performance.
* DIAGEO - The world's largest distilled drinks maker by sales
posted weaker-than-expected earnings and sales on Thursday, hurt by a slowdown
in China and volatility in other emerging markets.
* BT - Strong demand for fibre broadband and television helped
Britain's BT report first quarter results in line with forecasts, and to keep
its outlook unchanged.
* CO-OP GROUP - The restructuring of the Co-operative Group is
poised to continue with the sale of its security arm in a deal that will raise
money to help shore up its troubled finances, Sky reported.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson)