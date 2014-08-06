LONDON Aug 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 43 to 46 points, or 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent, or 4.96 points, at 6,682.48
points on Tuesday.
* GLENCORE : Glencore Plc, one of the world's largest mining
companies, has asked a U.S. judge to dismiss it as a defendant from nationwide
antitrust litigation over the alleged manipulation of aluminum prices.
* STANDARD CHARTERED : Standard Chartered PLC is back in the
crosshairs of New York's banking regulator over alleged failure to flag high
risk transactions for further review, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
* SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE VOTE: The leader of Scotland's campaign for
independence failed to turn a U.S.-style television debate into a victory for
his cause on Tuesday six weeks before Scots vote on whether to break up the
United Kingdom.
* ALLIANCE BOOTS : U.S. pharmacy chain Walgreen Co will
remain headquartered in the United States, spurning the chance of a so-called
tax-inversion, after it buys the rest of European drug chain Alliance Boots, Sky
News reported on Tuesday.
* Prices in British shops fell last month at the fastest rate since records
began seven-and-a-half years ago, the British Retail Consortium said on
Wednesday, marking 15 months of sinking prices.
* London copper fell to its lowest level in two weeks on Wednesday and
Shanghai prices slid nearly 1 percent, reflecting investor caution as weakness
in China's services sector cast doubts on its economic recovery momentum.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
STANDARD CHARTERED TRADING UPDATE
LEGAL & GENERAL H1
SAB MILLER TRADING UPDATE
EASYJET TRAFFIC FIGURES
FRIENDS LIFE H1
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)