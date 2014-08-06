(Adds futures price, company news items)
LONDON Aug 6 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract fell
0.3 percent on Wednesday, with the cash market also set to open lower after a
deterioration in the situation in Ukraine prompted a sell-off in equities
* Asian and U.S. shares extended falls after reports that Russian troops
were massing at the eastern Ukrainian border, where pro-Moscow rebels are in
conflict with the Ukrainian government - ratcheting up geopolitical tension in
the region.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent, or 4.96 points, at 6,682.48
points on Tuesday.
* LEGAL & GENERAL : British life insurance and pensions provider
Legal & General reported a 13 percent increase in first-half net cash generation
on Wednesday, boosted by demand for retirement products.
* FRIENDS LIFE : Insurance and asset manager Friends Life Group
increased its share buyback programme.
* STANDARD CHARTERED : Standard Chartered PLC is back in the
crosshairs of New York's banking regulator over alleged failure to flag high
risk transactions for further review, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
* EASYJET : Budget airline easyJet reported a rise in passenger
traffic for July.
* UNITED UTILITIES : Water regulator Ofwat urged United Utilities and
other companies to lower some customer costs.
* INTERSERVE : Building services and construction company Interserve
said it was well positioned for future growth after it posted a 36 percent rise
in pretax profits for the half year.
* FERREXPO : Ukrainian iron ore miner Ferrexpo posted a 32-percent
rise in half year core profit, helped by a weaker Ukrainian currency and lower
production costs which more than offset softer iron ore prices.
* GLENCORE : Glencore Plc, one of the world's largest mining
companies, has asked a U.S. judge to dismiss it as a defendant from nationwide
antitrust litigation over the alleged manipulation of aluminum prices.
* SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE VOTE: The leader of Scotland's campaign for
independence failed to turn a U.S.-style television debate into a victory for
his cause on Tuesday six weeks before Scots vote on whether to break up the
United Kingdom.
* ALLIANCE BOOTS : U.S. pharmacy chain Walgreen Co will
remain headquartered in the United States, spurning the chance of a so-called
tax-inversion, after it buys the rest of European drug chain Alliance Boots, Sky
News reported on Tuesday.
* Prices in British shops fell last month at the fastest rate since records
began seven-and-a-half years ago, the British Retail Consortium said on
Wednesday, marking 15 months of sinking prices.
* London copper fell to its lowest level in two weeks on Wednesday and
Shanghai prices slid nearly 1 percent, reflecting investor caution as weakness
in China's services sector cast doubts on its economic recovery momentum.
