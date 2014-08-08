LONDON Aug 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 45 points, or 0.7 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down by 38.79 points, or 0.6 percent, at
6,597.37 points on Thursday, its lowest close since April 16, meaning it has
fallen more than 3 percent since a peak seen at the end of July.
* UNITED STATES/IRAQ: U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday he has
authorized air strikes against Islamist militants in Iraq to protect American
personnel and launched humanitarian assistance to prevent a genocide of members
of a religious minority who have fled their homes.
* OIL: Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic rose more than $1 on Friday,
with Brent nearing $107 a barrel after the United States approved air strikes
against Islamic militants in Iraq, raising the threat of oil disruptions from
the key oil producer.
* CHINESE ECONOMY: China's iron ore imports jumped nearly 11 percent in July
from the previous month, customs data showed, as buyers took advantage of lower
prices for the steelmaking raw material and stocked up, despite weak domestic
steel demand.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Chinese prosecutors on Friday charged a British
investigator and his American wife with illegally obtaining private information
in a case that is seen as key to a bribery investigation against
GlaxoSmithKline.
* 3I : London-based private equity firm 3i Group Plc had hired U.S.
bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc to run a potential sale of British luxury
lingerie retailer Agent Provocateur, the New York Times reported on Thursday,
citing a source.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BELLWAY TRADING UPDATE
TUI TRAVEL TRADING UPDATE
