LONDON Aug 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Monday, with September futures on the index up 0.6 percent at 0625 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 30.01 points lower, or 0.5 percent, at 6,567.36 points on Friday. It was down 1.7 percent for the week, matching its fall in the previous week.

* British employers expect wage growth to remain weak, according to a survey of personnel managers on Monday that contrasted with other reports that salaries are set to rise at a faster pace.

* BALFOUR BEATTY, CARILLION : British infrastructure company Balfour Beatty said it has rejected a second proposal from rival Carillion to merge, citing the significant risks the deal would pose to its business.

* Three quarters of FTSE 100 chairmen have rejected government plans to bring in legislation surrounding foreign takeovers, saying that there is no need for a public interest test, The Sunday Telegraph wrote.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Blackstone Group LP is close to a deal to buy a 50 percent stake worth $1.2 billion in a gas field in Louisiana currently owned by Royal Dutch Shell, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - A clinical trial of an experimental vaccine against the deadly Ebola virus is set to start shortly, according to British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L, which is co-developing the product with U.S. scientists.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP - The criminal investigation into former traders of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group over Libor manipulation could spill over into next year, with the Serious Fraud Office requesting UK's financial regulator to postpone publishing its civil findings against at least two of the traders, the Financial Times wrote on Monday.

* BARCLAYS - The former chief executive of the Financial Times, Rona Fairhead, and the former deputy governor of the Bank of England, Howard Davies, are contesting to be Barclays Plc's BARC.L next chairman, the Sunday Times reported, citing sources.

* LADBROKES PLC - Chief Executive Richard Glynn needs to prove that the British bookmaker's recent strategic moves are bearing fruit when it posts results this week, a top 10 shareholder said, the Sunday Times reported.

* MITIE GROUP - The company said on Monday it has had a positive start to the year, with good organic revenue growth driven by new and expanded contracts.

* GREENE KING - The brewer is to take its long-running battle to prove the legality of a controversial tax avoidance scheme to the court of appeal despite two defeats in the lower tax courts and condemnation from a Treasury minister and other MPs, The Guardian wrote on Monday.

