European shares end at 15-month high after Fed, Dutch vote
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
LONDON, Sept 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6-7 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 2.75 points, flat in percentage terms, at 6,804.21 points on Monday, extending its retreat from this month's 14-1/2 year high of 6,904.86.
* British Prime Minister David Cameron used his last visit to Scotland before a historic independence referendum this week to implore Scots to remain part of the United Kingdom, warning on Monday that a breakaway vote would be irreversible.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
THOMAS COOK GROUP issues a trading update
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 16 European shares hit their highest level in 15 months on Thursday, with basic resource and banking stocks rising after the U.S. Fed raised rates and Dutch centre-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte won elections in the Netherlands.