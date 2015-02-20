* Rough gas storage outage restricts supply
* Transmission network short, replacement supply kicks in
(Updates throughout)
Feb 20 British wholesale spot gas prices rallied
on Friday after an unplanned outage at the country's biggest gas
storage site restricted supply sharply at a time of elevated
demand.
Gas prices for same-day delivery shot higher
after Centrica's Rough gas storage site advised it would
cut output by 5 million cubic metres (mcm) over the day, which
translated into a much sharper reduction in real-time flows.
The price rose 1.6 pence per therm or 3.22 percent at 51.25
pence by 1630 GMT and wiping out Thursday's losses.
Gas prices for day-ahead delivery rose 0.7 pence
per therm or 1.42 percent to 50.10 pence, while weekend
prices gained just over a penny or 2.15 percent at
49.80 pence per therm.
The outage at Rough, which began at 1428 GMT, saw
withdrawals plunge to lows of 21 mcm/day from highs of 35 mcm
prior to the announcement.
To compensate, smaller storage sites at Holford and Hilltop
ramped up output and imports into Shell's Bacton terminal rose.
National Grid data showed physical gas flows into the
country's transmission system at 286.2 mcm fell short of demand
estimated at 288.5 mcm.
However, the system was still forecast to be over supplied
on average.
Flows from the UK Continental Shelf are at around 125
mcm/day, in line with average flows on Thursday.
Norwegian supplies picked up after an outage at the Troll
gas field ended early on Friday following reduced output on
Thursday due to a compressor failure.
In the Netherlands, the day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub
was up 0.20 euros at 22.35 euros per megawatt-hour.
Prices for March delivery were 0.27 euros higher at
22.17 euros/MWh.
Dutch production was nominated at 1,515 gigawatt hours on
Friday, down 100 GWh compared to previous days' nominations,
signalling that actual output could fall on Friday, according to
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts.
The benchmark European Union carbon price inched down six
euro cents to 7.35 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Nina Chestney, editing by
William Hardy and David Evans)