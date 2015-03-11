* Gas network oversupplied by 23 mcm/day

* Rough halted withdrawals Tuesday, mid-range sites may inject

March 11 British day-ahead natural gas prices fell on Wednesday due to a network oversupplied on higher inflows from Norway and weaker demand.

Gas prices for Thursday delivery fell 0.10 pence per therm to 46.60 pence while the system was oversupplied by 23 million cubic metres/day, according to National Grid data.

British gas demand was pegged at 268.6 mcm/day with forecast flows at 291.4 mcm.

Gas for immediate delivery rose 0.20 pence to 46.50 pence per therm.

Supply from Norway via the Langeled pipeline rose around 3 mcm to almost full capacity at 70 mcm/day.

Britain's biggest gas storage site, Rough, halted withdrawals on Tuesday afternoon due to low demand, while imports into Centrica's Barrow South terminal hovered slightly above zero.

"We may see mid-sized storage facilities switch to injection mode in order to balance the system," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

Temperatures in Britain are expected to stay above normal until the weekend when colder weather will return, likely increasing demand for gas for heating systems.

In the Dutch gas market, the day-ahead price at the TTF hub was down 0.03 euros at 22.05 euros per megawatt-hour.

The benchmark European Union carbon price was down 0.01 euros at 6.86 euros per tonne on ICE Futures Europe. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; editing by Jason Neely)