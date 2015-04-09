* Day-ahead price up nearly 1 pence-per-therm
* Norwegian deliveries fall ahead of outages
April 9 British spot gas prices rose on
Thursday, spurred by reduced deliveries from Europe's biggest
gas producer Norway ahead of major planned maintenance.
Prices jumped across the board but posted the largest gains
on spot contracts, with gas for Friday delivery up 0.95
pence-per-therm, or 2 percent, at 48.55 pence by 0741 GMT.
The rally was spurred by the imminent shutdown of Norway's
Statoil-operated Troll gas field, the country's
biggest, from April 10-28, cutting Norwegian gas export capacity
by 30 percent over the period.
Gas for instant delivery rose 0.80 pence to
48.25 pence, reflecting immediate shortages caused by the
reduction in deliveries via Norway's Langeled pipeline.
"The market doesn't have much direction, it's up today, it
was down yesterday, the main driver now is slightly cooler
weather and upcoming Norwegian maintenance," a trader with a
major German utility said.
"We are waiting to see how supply develops once the
maintenance starts, we won't know until next week," he added.
Langeled's nominated flows - which refers to the flows
forecast by gas shippers - dropped to 31 million cubic
metres/day (mcm) from 54 mcm in the previous session.
Britain's gas network was undersupplied by 7.3 mcm, even
with demand estimated at below seasonal average levels of 191.3
mcm, National Grid data showed.
The system struggled to bridge gaps caused by lower imports
from the Netherlands, itself facing government-imposed
production restrictions, but the deficit was partly offset by
slightly higher forecast domestic output from the UK Continental
Shelf.
Exports through the Britain-Belgium gas interconnector were
nominated in-line with previous levels at 20 mcm, draining
supply away from UK markets.
Rising British gas prices should slow export rates as the UK
closes the gap with premium European markets, analysts at
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.
Further along the curve, gas for delivery in winter 2015
rose by 0.25 pence to 51.10 pence-per-therm.
In the Netherlands, the day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub
was 0.43 euro higher at 22.60 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh).
The benchmark European Union carbon price traded unchanged
at 7.16 euros a tonne on ICE Futures Europe.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Pravin Char)