* Gas demand at levels seen in June, not April -analyst
* Gas storage sites less than 19 pct full, low for time of
year
April 10 British spot gas prices fell early on
Friday as unseasonably warm weather curbed utilities' demand for
gas.
Gas for immediate delivery was trading down
1.37 pence to 46.88 pence per therm by around 0900 GMT, while
gas for day-ahead delivery was down 0.45 pence at
47.70 pence per therm.
"Forecast demand today is at the levels normally seen in
June, not April. That drives prices down, despite Norwegian
maintenance," said Oliver Sanderson, an analyst at Thomson
Reuters Point Carbon.
National Grid data showed supply was forecast at 197.9
million cubic metres on Friday while demand was seen at 173.7
mcm, meaning the system was 24.2 mcm oversupplied.
The oversupply was despite a reduction in Norwegian gas
flows due to planned maintenance at the country's biggest gas
field, Troll.
Gas deliveries into Britain's North Morecambe (Barrow)
sub-terminal were restarted on Friday morning after being cut to
zero by an unexpected outage the previous day.
Gas storage sites in Britain were 18.8 percent full as of
Thursday, below the European Union's average of 25.13 percent,
data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.
This is low for the time of year and could mean prices rise
sharply next week as cooler weather at the weekend drives up
demand, traders said.
Most parts of Britain will experience warmer-than-average
temperatures on Friday but Saturday to Monday will see cooler
temperatures, meteorologists forecast.
Further along the curve, gas for delivery next week
was down 1.00 pence at 47.50 pence per therm.
In the Netherlands, the day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub
was 0.12 euro lower at 22.23 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh).
The benchmark European Union carbon price was broadly
unchanged at 7.04 euros a tonne on ICE Futures Europe.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; editing by Nina
Chestney and Jason Neely)