* Within-day gas drops 1.68 percent
* Forward gas contracts weighed down by weak crude
* Gazprom winter supply offer adds to pressure
Aug 3 British gas prices fell on Monday due to
an oversupplied network on rising domestic and Norwegian
deliveries, while weak crude oil prices dragged forward
contracts lower.
"Weaker oil prices and a long (gas supply) system are
pushing down prices and Gazprom's plan to offer new gas for
winter certainly isn't helping," a trader at a major European
utility said. "The bearishness continues."
Gas for day-ahead delivery fell 0.40 pence to
42.50 pence per therm by 0918 GMT, while gas for instant
delivery declined 1.68 percent to 42.18 per therm.
The United Kingdom was oversupplied by 10.9 million cubic
metres on Monday, with demand estimated slightly below seasonal
average levels at 146.9 mcm, according to National Grid data.
Norwegian flows to Britain rose 7 mcm/day despite an
unexpected outage restricting the country's production capacity
by 5 mcm/day.
It remains to be seen whether the disruption will dampen a
day-on-day rise in total Norwegian gas exports to Europe and the
UK.
Norway's Troll gas field will undergo maintenance on Aug. 7,
reducing production capacity by 110 mcm/day and likely cutting
exports to Britain.
Output from the UK Continental Shelf exceeded the amount
requested by consumers and shippers.
Domestic supply rose to 102 mcm/day, 7 percent higher than
indicated demand, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.
An outage reducing injection capacity at Centrica's
Rough gas storage site, Britain's biggest such facility, added
to oversupply by preventing surplus gas being removed into
storage.
Injection rates at Rough will be curbed by 20 mcm/day until
1700 GMT, Centrica said in a market message.
Further along the curve, gas for September delivery
was 1.18 percent lower at 41.80 per therm. Crude
oil prices fell to six-month lows, to $51.04 a barrel, on
mounting evidence of growing oversupply, which weighed down
seasonal gas contracts influenced by oil price moves.
Benchmark front-season winter gas dropped 0.48 pence at
45.25, extending losses from Friday.
Gazprom's plan to sell an additional 3.24 billion cubic
metres of gas for the coming winter may help alleviate tight
supply outlooks, adding further pressure on curve contracts.
In the Dutch gas market, August gas at the TTF
hub inched 0.07 euros higher to 20.95 euros per megawatt hour,
as the Dutch gas system was largely balanced.
In the European Union's carbon market, the benchmark price
for December delivery rose 0.05 euros to 7.94 euros a
tonne.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Susan Thomas)