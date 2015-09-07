* UK Monday gas rises 1.2 pence at 42.90 p/therm
* Norwegian outages, diversions to Germany tighten supply
* LNG and possible storage withdrawals to fill gap
Sept 7 British wholesale natural gas prices rose
on Monday after sharp reductions in Norwegian supplies led to
shortages, requiring large withdrawals from stored reserves to
plug gaps.
Gas for instant delivery rose 1.20 pence to 42.90 p/therm
by 0921 GMT, reflecting scarce supply, as day-ahead
prices gained 0.65 pence to 42.40 p/therm, a Reuters
composite of brokerage trade data showed.
Weekend gas prices rose over half a penny to 42 p/therm.
Britain's gas network was under supplied by 37.7 mcm/day,
with demand pegged well above average levels at 191.2 mcm,
National Grid data showed.
Norwegian imports dropped due to the start of maintenance at
the Kollsnes gas processing platform, which cut output by 39
million cubic metres/day (mcm), and the re-opening of Germany's
Emden receiving terminal, which attracted more Norwegian gas
away from the UK.
An ongoing outage at Norway's Nyhamna, a gas processing
plant, further reduced overall export capacity by 5 mcm.
Norwegian imports to Britain via the Langeled pipeline
dropped to 20 mcm from 61 mcm on Friday, National Grid data
showed.
"We expect Langeled flows to remain just slightly above 20
mcm/d until maintenance at Kollsnes ends on 19 September,"
analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.
Storage sites are not currently forecast to withdraw any gas
on Monday, raising questions over how supply gaps will be
plugged.
Ongoing outages at Centrica's Morecambe gas fields in the
Irish Sea and ConocoPhillips' fields feeding the Theddlethorpe
terminal further restricted supply.
With few other options immediately available, analysts
expect flows from the South Hook liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminal to rise above already high forecast rates of 40 mcm.
"Further strain on the system dynamics is coming in the way
of forecast demand above seasonal normal level as (gas-fired
power plant) demand has increased due to a fall in wind
generation," said Marcel Boonaert, head of trading and portfolio
at Wingas UK.
Bonnaert, however, expected a ramp-up in withdrawals from
storage to help plug shortfalls.
Further along the curve, prices for winter delivery
rose to 44.55 pence per therm, up 0.25 pence from
the previous trading session.
In the Dutch TTF gas market, prices were also higher across
the board. Day-ahead TTF gas gained 0.25 euros to
19.60 euros per megawatt hour.
In Europe's carbon market, benchmark EU Allowances (EUA)
eased by 0.03 euros to 8.07 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; Editing by Louise
Heavens)