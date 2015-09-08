* Gas for Tuesday eases to 42.10 pence/therm

* System undersupplied by 5.8 mcm/day

Sept 8 British wholesale natural gas prices eased on Tuesday as supply from Norway and liquefied natural gas terminals remained steady, while demand is expected to fall due to warming weather forecasts.

Gas for immediate delivery was down 0.20 pence at 42.10 pence per therm at 0830 GMT, while day-ahead prices eased by 0.25 pence to 41.85 p/therm, a Reuters composite of brokerage trade data showed.

Britain's gas network was slightly undersupplied by 5.8 million cubic metres, with demand pegged at 179.5 mcm for Tuesday, 17 percent above the seasonal norm, National Grid data showed.

"Fundamentals point to the bearish side today with the possibility of higher UK continental shelf flows tomorrow and slightly lower forecast consumption," said Francois Flament, an analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.

Average temperatures and wind power output are expected to rise on Wednesday, data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed.

Flows from Norway were broadly steady with the Langeled pipeline, Britain's main subsea gas import route, expected to supply 30 mcm on Tuesday.

LNG supplies were nominated at 40 mcm/day, down slightly down from 42 mcm/day on Monday but up from 35 mcm/day last week.

One LNG tanker arrived from Qatar to the South Hook terminal on Tuesday, and another one is expected on Thursday.

Britain's Bacton Seal gas terminal is experiencing an unplanned outage which has reduced flows since Saturday. Flows are not expected to increase before Wednesday.

Further along the curve, prices for winter delivery were trading at 43.75 pence/therm per therm, down 0.15 pence from the previous session.

In the Dutch TTF gas market, day-ahead prices gained by 0.07 euro to 19.35 euros per megawatt hour.

In Europe's carbon market, benchmark EU Allowances (EUA) firmed by 0.03 euros to 8.12 euros a tonne. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; editing by Jason Neely)