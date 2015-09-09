* Day-ahead down 0.13 pence at 41.70 p/therm
* UK gas system largely balanced
* Gas demand seen higher this winter y-o-y-Energy Aspects
LONDON, Sept 9 British wholesale natural gas
prices were slightly lower on Wednesday as domestic supplies
continued to be disrupted and more gas was re-routed from Norway
to continental Europe.
Gas for immediate delivery slipped by 0.05
pence to 41.90 pence per therm at 0758 GMT, while day-ahead
prices eased by 0.13 pence to 41.70 p/therm.
Flows from the UK Continental Shelf have been disrupted due
to several outages but are expected to increase from Thursday.
Norwegian supply is higher but a lot of the extra gas is
going to continental Europe. However, the send-out of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) supply is still above 40 mcm/day.
"Prices are slightly lower this morning on the bearish
factor of lower UKCS flows but it's not a big fall because the
market is quite balanced," a UK gas trader said.
Britain's gas flows were forecast at 174.1 million cubic
metres (mcm) a day and demand at 175.7 mcm, National Grid data
showed.
Further along the curve, prices for winter delivery
were slightly up, trading 0.20 pence higher at 44
pence/therm.
This coming winter demand will be higher year-on-year on the
assumption of colder weather, UK-based consultancy Energy
Aspects said.
"Over the two winter quarters, we expect gas demand from
power will be up by 0.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) and then 0.6
bcm, while overall demand will be up by 1.4 bcm and 1.5 bcm,"
analysts said in a note.
Supply from domestic production and Norway will be higher as
a result, particularly in the fourth quarter. LNG supply will be
at last year's levels in Q4 but higher by the first quarter next
year.
"The UK market will see a fairly heavy call on storage to
get through the winter. We put that at some 3.9 bcm, which will
take UK gas in storage down to fairly low levels," Energy
Aspects added.
In the Dutch TTF gas market, day-ahead prices
were 0.10 euros higher at 19.48 euros per megawatt
hour.
In Europe's carbon market, benchmark EU Allowances (EUA)
edged down by 0.04 euros to 8.21 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Greg Mahlich)