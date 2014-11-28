* Gas for immediate delivery up 0.30 pence at 57.90 p/therm

* Summer 2015 gas down 1.05 pence or 1.9 pct at 53.55 p/therm

LONDON Nov 28 British prompt natural gas prices rose on Friday due to undersupply but the benchmark summer 2015 gas price was lower after Brent crude dropped to a four-year low in the previous session.

Gas for immediate delivery was up 0.30 pence at 57.90 pence per therm while gas for weekend delivery was up 0.50 pence at 58.00 pence per therm.

Flows were expected to be nearly 227 million cubic metres on Friday (mcm) while demand was seen at 235 mcm, leaving the system undersupplied by around 8 mcm, National Grid data showed.

Gas flows from the Netherlands through the BBL pipeline were lower, while nominations for gas from the UK Continental Shelf were also down compared to Thursday's physical receipts of gas.

Supplies from Norway through the Langeled pipeline were around the same levels as Thursday but are forecast to decrease slightly into next week.

Europe is forecast to be colder than Britain, and should see increased consumption and mean flows are rerouted there, said Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts.

Further along the curve, UK gas for summer 2015 delivery was down 1.05 pence at 53.55 pence per therm, after OPEC said on Thursday it would not cut output to arrest a slide in oil prices.

Forward gas contracts, due to a long-standing practice which fixes long-term prices to crude, are often sensitive to swings in oil markets. Brent crude was holding above $72 a barrel on Friday morning after hitting a new four-year low earlier in the session.

At Europe's most liquid continental gas hub, the TTF in the Netherlands, day-ahead prices were up 0.60 euros at 24.30 euros per megawatt hour.

In Europe's carbon market, benchmark EU Allowances (EUA) were down 0.04 euros at 7.05 euros per tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by William Hardy)