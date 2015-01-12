* Spot and forward contracts gain on supply outages
* Norway storms shut in nearly fifth of production capacity
Jan 12 British natural gas prompt prices
rebounded on Monday as storm-damaged production platforms in
Norway forced it to reduce output capacity by nearly a fifth.
The price of gas for instant delivery rose by
1.5 pence per therm to 46.70 pence as supply lagged demand by 8
million cubic metres/day (mcm/day). Other prompt contracts saw
near identical gains.
Further forward, gas for month-ahead delivery
rose nearly a penny to 46.90 pence/therm.
"Over the weekend, storms on the west coast of Norway caused
power failures resulting in outages at Kollsnes, Karstoe and the
SEGAL pipeline reducing Norwegian exports both to the continent
and to UK also today," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
said.
Norwegian gas production capacity was reduced by 62 mcm/day,
or 18 percent of a total 350 mcm/day, the country's gas grid
operator Gassco said.
As of 0800 GMT, Norwegian gas exports to Europe were down to
291 mcm/day from 320 mcm/day on Friday, including a reduction of
11 mcm/day to Britain.
Benchmark seasonal gas contracts edged higher in response to
gains on the prompt, despite ongoing weakness in Brent crude oil
prices.
The next summer gas delivery contract gained
0.45 pence to 43.8 pence/therm, pushing it slightly back above a
record-low price of 43.2 pence/therm hit last Thursday.
National Grid data showed supplies available to Britain at
262 mcm/day versus demand pegged at 270 mcm/day.
In the Netherlands, the day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub
rose to 19.55 euros per megawatt-hour, up two percent on
Friday's trading session.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)