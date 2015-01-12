* Spot and forward contracts gain on supply outages

* Norway storms shut in nearly fifth of production capacity

Jan 12 British natural gas prompt prices rebounded on Monday as storm-damaged production platforms in Norway forced it to reduce output capacity by nearly a fifth.

The price of gas for instant delivery rose by 1.5 pence per therm to 46.70 pence as supply lagged demand by 8 million cubic metres/day (mcm/day). Other prompt contracts saw near identical gains.

Further forward, gas for month-ahead delivery rose nearly a penny to 46.90 pence/therm.

"Over the weekend, storms on the west coast of Norway caused power failures resulting in outages at Kollsnes, Karstoe and the SEGAL pipeline reducing Norwegian exports both to the continent and to UK also today," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

Norwegian gas production capacity was reduced by 62 mcm/day, or 18 percent of a total 350 mcm/day, the country's gas grid operator Gassco said.

As of 0800 GMT, Norwegian gas exports to Europe were down to 291 mcm/day from 320 mcm/day on Friday, including a reduction of 11 mcm/day to Britain.

Benchmark seasonal gas contracts edged higher in response to gains on the prompt, despite ongoing weakness in Brent crude oil prices.

The next summer gas delivery contract gained 0.45 pence to 43.8 pence/therm, pushing it slightly back above a record-low price of 43.2 pence/therm hit last Thursday.

National Grid data showed supplies available to Britain at 262 mcm/day versus demand pegged at 270 mcm/day.

In the Netherlands, the day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub rose to 19.55 euros per megawatt-hour, up two percent on Friday's trading session.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)