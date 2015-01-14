* UK gas system undersupplied by 31.7 mcm
* Output from Norway's Troll field down 117 mcm
LONDON Jan 14 British prompt natural gas prices
rose by more than 5 percent on Wednesday morning as a large
outage at Norway's biggest gas field slashed export flows from
the UK's top external supplier.
Prices for within-day delivery were trading at 49.80 pence
per therm at 0855 GMT, up 2.6 pence or 5.5 percent since their
last settlement. Prices for delivery on Thursday
were up 1.5 pence at 49.10 pence per therm.
Production at Norway's Troll gas field will be reduced by
117 million cubic metres (mcm) per day on Wednesday, and the
outage could last for one to two days, Norwegian gas system
operator Gassco said on its website.
As a result gas flows via the Langeled pipeline, Britain's
main subsea gas import route, were down below 20 mcm/day on
Wednesday morning compared to its full transportation capacity
of around 70 mcm/day.
With supply flows to Britain at about 265.9 mcm per day on
Wednesday and demand expected to be about 297.6 mcm, the system
was 31.7 mcm undersupplied, National Grid data showed.
Troll's operator Statoil said it was preparing to
restart gas production but had no estimate yet on when exports
would start to flow.
Further along the curve, gas for February delivery was 0.50
pence higher at 48.90 pence per therm while the
Summer 15 contract rose 0.15 pence to 44.40 pence per therm.
In the Netherlands, the day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub
was 0.35 euro higher at 20.50 euros per megawatt-hour.
The benchmark European Union carbon price dipped 0.04 euro
to 7.34 euros a tonne on ICE Futures Europe.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Sam Wilkin)