March 18 British gas prices for next winter rose on Wednesday after Centrica Storage warned that potential technical problems could cap stock levels at Britain's biggest storage site, Rough, while ongoing terminal outages kept supplies tight.

A potential technical issue identified during a routine inspection could limit stocks of gas held at Rough to 29-32 terawatt-hours (TWh), Centrica Storage said.

Prices moved higher as traders reacted to the possibility of reduced next-winter withdrawals from the facility, which has a key role in balancing supply and demand.

"It seems to have scared the market - but to put it in perspective, it means we could lose less than 4 mcm/day (million cubic metres a day) in withdrawals in winter, which is not that much really," a trader said.

Centrica Storage said it was investigating the issue and would update the market when more information became available.

UK natural gas prices for the first quarter of 2016 rose 4.24 percent or 2.15 pence per therm to 52.90 pence on the possibility of less gas available from Rough.

Those gains widened the winter contract's premium over the benchmark summer 2015 gas contract, which rose just 0.45 pence to 44.50 pence, reflecting risks to supply.

A Centrica spokeswoman said an early-morning sharp drop in withdrawals from Rough storage was not linked to its announcement over potentially reduced stock levels. Flows dropped to below 10 mcm/day in the morning from 27 mcm overnight.

"We can't comment on the nature of the technical problem," the spokeswoman said, referring to the issue at Rough.

Gas prices for day-ahead delivery rose 0.68 pence per therm to 47.38 pence, while within-day gas prices erased early morning losses to trade up 0.08 pence at 47.33 pence.

Gains on British hubs also pulled up Dutch gas contracts, with day-ahead trading 0.20 euro per megawatt-hour higher at 21.50 euros.

Gas flows into Total's Bacton gas terminal were reduced by 7.6 million cubic metres/day on Tuesday as part of an outage that could last for two to three days.

The price of April gas rose 0.85 pence per therm to 47.10 pence.

National Grid data showed the network was undersupplied by around 6 mcm/day with demand pegged at 271.7 mcm.

The benchmark European Union carbon price was up 0.88 percent at 6.84 euros per tonne on ICE Futures Europe. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Dale Hudson)