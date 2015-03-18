March 18 British gas prices for next winter rose
on Wednesday after Centrica Storage warned that potential
technical problems could cap stock levels at Britain's biggest
storage site, Rough, while ongoing terminal outages kept
supplies tight.
A potential technical issue identified during a routine
inspection could limit stocks of gas held at Rough to 29-32
terawatt-hours (TWh), Centrica Storage said.
Prices moved higher as traders reacted to the possibility of
reduced next-winter withdrawals from the facility, which has a
key role in balancing supply and demand.
"It seems to have scared the market - but to put it in
perspective, it means we could lose less than 4 mcm/day (million
cubic metres a day) in withdrawals in winter, which is not that
much really," a trader said.
Centrica Storage said it was investigating the issue and
would update the market when more information became available.
UK natural gas prices for the first quarter of 2016
rose 4.24 percent or 2.15 pence per therm to 52.90
pence on the possibility of less gas available from Rough.
Those gains widened the winter contract's premium over the
benchmark summer 2015 gas contract, which rose just
0.45 pence to 44.50 pence, reflecting risks to supply.
A Centrica spokeswoman said an early-morning sharp drop in
withdrawals from Rough storage was not linked to its
announcement over potentially reduced stock levels. Flows
dropped to below 10 mcm/day in the morning from 27 mcm
overnight.
"We can't comment on the nature of the technical problem,"
the spokeswoman said, referring to the issue at Rough.
Gas prices for day-ahead delivery rose 0.68
pence per therm to 47.38 pence, while within-day gas prices
erased early morning losses to trade up 0.08 pence at 47.33
pence.
Gains on British hubs also pulled up Dutch gas contracts,
with day-ahead trading 0.20 euro per megawatt-hour
higher at 21.50 euros.
Gas flows into Total's Bacton gas terminal were reduced by
7.6 million cubic metres/day on Tuesday as part of an outage
that could last for two to three days.
The price of April gas rose 0.85 pence per therm to 47.10
pence.
National Grid data showed the network was undersupplied by
around 6 mcm/day with demand pegged at 271.7 mcm.
The benchmark European Union carbon price was up 0.88
percent at 6.84 euros per tonne on ICE Futures Europe.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Dale Hudson)