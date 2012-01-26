* Gas system almost 14 mcm/d oversupplied

* UK gas storage levels 10 pct above European average

* Power prices tick up on lower wind generation

LONDON, Jan 26 British prompt gas prices dropped on Thursday morning as mild weather and healthy Norwegian supplies left the system oversupplied.

At an expected demand of 299 million cubic metres (mcm), Thursday's gas demand was around 36 mcm below the seasonal norm, and with supplies expected at almost 313 mcm, the system was nearly 14 mcm oversupplied, according to data from National Grid.

As a result, gas prices for next-day delivery were trading at 54.25 pence per therm, down 0.4 pence on the day, and within-day gas was down 0.45 pence to 54.20.

"We've been having more or less the same picture since the beginning of the year, with mild weather and sufficient supplies guaranteeing moderate prices," one gas trader said.

"Unless we get a serious cold spell or a big pipeline outage, there is not much that will change this pattern."

With no major changes on the weather or the supply front expected for Friday, analysts at Point Carbon said they expected prices to move sideways in a range between 54.50 to 54.80 pence per therm.

The oversupply meant injections into storage were likely, traders said.

UK gas storage levels were filled to 79.18 percent on Wednesday, compared with a European average of 69 percent, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.

Further out on the curve, the UK's NBP summer 2012 gas contract dipped slightly after several days of steady gains.

The contract was trading around 53.25 pence per therm at 11.20 GMT, down from its 54 pence high the previous day.

Overall, the product remains in a downward trend that has been in place since late summer last year, and prices have not seen a sustained rally since late March 2011.

POWER

Power prices on Thursday continued their steady climb of the past few days as wind generation levels were continuing to fall.

Day-ahead baseload power traded at 42.10 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh), up 10 pence on the previous session, and 30 pence above the beginning of the week. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by James Jukwey)