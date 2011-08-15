* UK gas demand at one-month high

LONDON, Aug 15 British prompt gas prices rose on Monday as high demand tightened the market, but gains were limited as BP confirmed the restart of its North Sea oil and gas Unity Riser platform.

Maintenance on fields feeding the Unity Riser platform was extended last week for an unknown period, tightening supply to UK gas terminals longer than expected.

Operator BP said on Monday the platform resumed operations following successful repairs.

Flows into Bacton Seal and St Fergus Total, which receive gas from the platform, advanced overnight and into the early hours of the morning, suggesting the facility resumed its throughput of gas over the weekend.

"Everyone is looking at the macro picture and return of fields from maintenance for direction," a UK gas trader at a utility said.

Gas for day-ahead delivery traded at 52.9 pence per therm at 1610 GMT, up 0.3 pence from the previous session.

British gas demand rose to the highest in one month on Monday, National Grid data showed, as export demand to Belgium gained and temperatures fell.

But the market stayed balanced from the morning onward, as supply from the Isle of Grain liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal more than doubled to around 28 million cubic metres per day (mcm/day).

September gas fell on the back of a bearish supply outlook as LNG deliveries are expected to remain steady.

The contract shed 0.12 pence to 51.38 pence.

Three LNG tankers are scheduled to arrive in Britain over the coming two weeks, including the Qatari Al Mafyar and Al Aamriya tankers.

Forward gas prices rebounded on Monday, tracking gains in the oil and equities markets, where positive economic data from the U.S. and Japan helped hunger for riskier assets.

Benchmark front-season gas rose to a ten-session high at 70.50 pence, up 0.50 pence from Friday's close, trading above its 50-day exponential daily moving average.

The contract's moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals crossed into positive territory, hinting at further gains.

Brent crude edged close to $109 in afternoon trade.

British power prices rebounded from early morning losses, helped by the impact from a nuclear plant outage although traders said the capacity loss was already priced in.

Baseload power for day-ahead delivery rose 45 pence below the previous session to 45.80 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh).

EDF Energy's 610-MW Heysham 1-1 nuclear reactor stopped for refuelling on Monday. Latest National Grid plant availability data showed the unit will restart on Aug. 25.

"The loss of one nuke won't have a major impact on prices. But carbon is making things hard to price as it is very choppy," said one UK power trader at a utility.

Carbon fell on Monday morning, but it jumped as much as 16 percent last week on strong buying interest.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)