* Temperatures to rise on Thursday
* Winter outlook revised to warmer
LONDON Nov 23 British prompt gas prices
were down slightly on Wednesday morning as temperatures were
expected to rise within the next 24 hours and supplies looked
healthy.
Day-ahead gas traded at 60.65 pence per therm
at 1030 GMT, down from 61.10 on Tuesday afternoon.
Within-day gas was trading around 61 pence.
Prices were pushed up earlier in the week as temperatures
dropped and supply from Centrica's Barrow terminal fell.
By Thursday, however, the MetOffice said it expected
temperatures to rise back into low double digit figures across
much of Britain.
December gas was also weaker, falling to 61.45 pence a
therm, down from over 62 pence at the beginning of the week.
Traders said that revised weather outlooks that now expected
a warmer than average December were largely for the downturn.
Further out on the curve, the summer 2012 contract was
struggling to sustain itself above 60 pence a therm as other
energy products like oil, coal and power also turned bearish.
POWER
The milder weather outlook and weakening gas market also
pulled down UK power prices on Wednesday morning.
Wholesale electricity prices had risen the previous day as
an unplanned nuclear reactor outage took supply out of the
system.
Day-ahead baseload power prices were trading at 47.80 pounds
a megawatt-hour (MWh), down from 48.05 pounds a MWh on Tuesday
afternoon.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)