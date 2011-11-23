* Temperatures to rise on Thursday

* Winter outlook revised to warmer (Updates prices)

LONDON Nov 23 British prompt gas prices were down slightly on Wednesday as temperatures were expected to rise within the next 24 hours and supplies looked healthy.

Day-ahead gas traded at 60.70 pence per therm at 1820 GMT, down from 61.10 on Tuesday afternoon.

Within-day gas was trading around 60.70 pence.

Prices were pushed up earlier in the week as temperatures dropped and supply from Centrica's Barrow terminal fell.

By Thursday, however, the MetOffice said it expected temperatures to rise back into low double digit figures across much of Britain.

December gas was also weaker, falling to 60.90 pence a therm, down from over 62 pence at the beginning of the week.

Traders said that revised weather outlooks that now expected a warmer than average December were largely responsible for the downturn.

Further out on the curve, the summer 2012 contract was struggling to sustain itself above 60 pence a therm as other energy products like oil, coal and power also turned bearish.

POWER

The milder weather outlook and weakening gas market also pulled down UK power prices on Wednesday morning.

Wholesale electricity prices had risen the previous day as an unplanned nuclear reactor outage took supply out of the system.

Day-ahead baseload power prices were trading at 46.95 pounds a megawatt-hour (MWh).

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)