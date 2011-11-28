* Tuesday temperatures to be above seasonal norms

* Storm over North Sea subsides

* EDF returns two nuclear units to grid, one unit trips (adds nuclear outage, updates prices)

London, Nov 28 British prompt gas prices were weak on Monday morning as production in the North Sea returned following a storm over the weekend and the weather outlook for the UK remained unseasonably mild.

Statoil resumed operations at the Heidrum and Aasgard platforms in the Norwegian Sea on Saturday after they were shut Friday due to weather concerns.

Gas for delivery on Tuesday was around 59.25 pence per therm on Monday morning and fell to 58.20 pence in the afternoon.

Within-day gas prices also fell during the course of the day as demand steadied and temperatures began to rise.

The contract fell from 59.50 pence a therm in the morning to 58 pence at 1715 GMT..

"Today's going to be colder than tomorrow so gas heating demand on Tuesday will be lower. This, coupled with the end of the North Sea storm has taken a lot of pressure out of the system," one trader said.

On the forward market, the summer 2012 gas contract was stagnant for most of the day, remaining just below 59 pence per therm in the morning and falling towards 58.70 pence in the afternoon, its lowest level since late February.

WEATHER

Britain's Met Office forecast temperatures would rise into low double digit figures on Tuesday in most of Britain, pushing them back up above seasonal norms.

The Met Office also expected strong rains across the country starting on Monday evening and to continue throughout Tuesday.

National Grid data showed that Tuesday's temperatures would be around 1.2 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms.

DEMAND AND SUPPLY

At just over 300 million cubic metres/day (mcm/day) UK gas demand was expected to be around 10 million below its seasonal average of 312 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

But at just under 300 mcm/day, the system remained slightly short, meaning that some gas is likely to be withdrawn from storage of imported from other markets, such as Belgium.

TECHNICALS

Unlike comparable forward contracts in the power and coal market, the UK's NBP Summer 2012 gas contract did not see a technical rebound on Monday, and instead lingered just below 59 pence per therm market during much of the morning.

Its relative strength index (RSI) remains just above 30 point marker.

A drop below that level usually implies an oversold market and often (as happened in power and coal on Monday morning) triggers some technical buying and a price recovery.

The 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) is about to cross the 200 DMA mark.

This means that prices recently have underperformed relative to movements earlier in the year, and the contract therefore remains in a firm downtrend that has been in place since September.

The recent price drops also mean that NBP Summer 2012 gas has left a price channel that was in place between March and September (63-68.50 pence per therm), and technical indicators (as well as macro fundamentals) make it look unlikely the contract will rise back into that range soon.

POWER

Day-ahead baseload tracked gas sentiment lower to 43.35 pounds per megawatt hour, down 15 pence since Friday afternoon.

Although EDF Energy reported that it had stopped its 480-megawatt Hinkley Point B-7 nuclear reactor on Saturday after a fault occurred while the facility was reconnecting to the grid, the UK's power system was well supplied because EDF returned two other units over the weekend.

EDF restarted its 660-megawatt (MW) Heysham 2-7 nuclear reactor on Monday, a spokesman said.

"Heysham 2 Unit 7 returned to service on November 28 at 01:05am," he said.

He also said that turbine 2 at Sizewell B's 630 MW reactor returned to service on Sunday November 27 at 1938 GMT.

GAS-Please click on the following for information about UK and Belgian prices, field maintenance and field start-ups.

UK natural gas prices <0#NBPGAS-RTR>

Belgian natural gas prices <0#ZEEGAS-RTR>

North Sea field start-ups

North Sea field maintenance

POWER

UK: baseload prices <0#ELBUK-RTR>, outages

report

FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, peak <0#ELPFR-RTR>

market report, Powernext,

Spectron baseload <0#FRBSLD-SPC>, off peak

<0#FROFPK-SPC>, peak <0#FRPEAK-SPC>

nuclear outages: report, offline

percentage EL-FROUTAGE-PC, offline capacity (MW)

EL-FROUTAGE-MW

GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR>

outages, report

SWITZERLAND: outages, reservoir levels

NORDIC: report

EU CARBON PRICES SPEEDGUIDE:

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by William Hardy)