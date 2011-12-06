* Ormen Lange gas field resumes production after outage

* Cold weather keeps prices firm

* But gas storage levels remain over 96 percent full

LONDON, Dec 6 UK prompt gas prices remained firm on Tuesday morning as Norwegian outages continued to interrupt gas supplies and cold weather dominated Britain.

Gas exports from Ormen Lange, Royal Dutch Shell's giant gas field off Norway, fell sharply on Monday after a power supply cut, but production resumed early on Tuesday.

The field can supply up to 20 percent of Britain's gas needs.

"The supply cut between Monday and Tuesday meant that gas suppliers were covering themselves with short-term supplies, pushing up prices," one gas trader said.

Adding to the supply glitches were forecasts of continued cold for most of the UK, which meant that gas demand was above seasonal norms.

Demand on Wednesday was forecast at nearly 337 million cubic metres (mcm), compared with a seasonal norm of 318.4 mcm, according to National Grid data.

Forecast supply was just over 316 mcm, meaning that the remaining requirements would need to be imported from continental Europe or withdrawn from storage.

Despite this shortfall in supplies, the UK's gas storage levels remain filled to over 96 percent, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

Within-day delivery gas was trading around 57.30 pence a therm at 1120 GMT on Tuesday, up 0.1 pence since Monday afternoon.

UK gas for delivery on Wednesday was around 57 pence, down 0.25 pence on the previous afternoon.

Further out on the curve, the economic gloom in Europe meant that the downward trend continued and the NBP summer 2012 gas contract hit a new 10 month low just over 56 pence per therm.

The contract has lost over 18 percent since prices began falling at the end of last August.

TECHNICALS

UK summer 2012 NBP technicals are bearish and the weak relative strength index (RSI) remains below 30 points and at its lowest this year, implying an oversold contract and opening the possibility of some technical buying.

However, the contract remains in a clear downtrend that began in late August.

Its 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value is now lower than both its longer-termed 100 and 200 DMAs.

Moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals are at their lowest this year and dipping/diverging further.

POWER

The UK spot power market largely mirrored movements in the gas market, with day-ahead prices hampered by a windy weather outlook that keeps wind power generation high.

Like day-ahead gas prices, wholesale power prices for baseload delivery (24 hours) on Wednesday dropped and were trading at 43.75 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Tuesday morning, down one pound since Monday afternoon.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)