* Ormen Lange gas field resumes production after outage

* Cold weather keeps prices firm

* But gas storage levels remain over 96 percent full (Updates prices, demand/supply figures, technicals)

LONDON, Dec 6 UK prompt gas prices rose on Tuesday afternoon as gas supplies remained tight and cold weather dominated Britain.

Gas exports from Ormen Lange, Royal Dutch Shell's giant gas field off Norway, fell sharply on Monday after a power supply cut, but production resumed early on Tuesday.

The field can supply up to 20 percent of Britain's gas needs.

"The supply cut between Monday and Tuesday meant that gas suppliers were covering themselves with short-term supplies, pushing up prices," one gas trader said.

Adding to the supply glitches were forecasts of continued cold for most of the UK, which meant that gas demand was above seasonal norms.

Demand forecasts for Wednesday were revised upward on Tuesday, from nearly 337 million cubic metres (mcm) in the morning to over 343 mcm in the afternoon.

This compared with a seasonal norm of 318.4 mcm, according to National Grid data.

But forecast supply was also revised up, from just over 316 mcm in the morning to more than 338 mcm in the afternoon.

The figures imply that the remaining requirements will need to be imported from continental Europe or withdrawn from storage.

Despite this shortfall in supplies, the UK's gas storage levels remain filled to over 96 percent, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

Within-day delivery gas was trading around 57.60 pence per therm at 1640 GMT, up 0.3 pence since the morning.

UK gas for delivery on Wednesday was around 57.80 pence, up 0.8 pence since the morning.

Further out on the curve, the economic gloom in Europe meant that the downward trend continued and the NBP summer 2012 gas contract hit a new 10 month low just over 56 pence per therm, but the contract recovered to around 56.65 pence ion the afternoon.

Despite this slight recovery, the product has lost around 18 percent since the end of last August.

TECHNICALS

UK summer 2012 NBP technicals are bearish and the weak relative strength index (RSI) remains below 30 points and at its lowest this year, implying an oversold contract.

Traders said this also triggered some technical buying on Tuesday afternoon.

However, the contract remains in a clear downtrend that began in late August.

Its 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value is now lower than both its longer-termed 100 and 200 DMAs.

Moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals are at their lowest this year and dipping/diverging further.

POWER

The UK spot power market largely mirrored movements in the gas market, with day-ahead prices hampered by a windy weather outlook that keeps wind power generation high.

Like day-ahead gas prices, wholesale power prices for baseload delivery (24 hours) on Wednesday dropped and were trading at 43.75 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Tuesday afternoon, down one pound since Monday afternoon.

