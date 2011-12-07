* Temperatures to rise Thursday, drop back by end of week

* Forward gas prices receive technical support

LONDON Dec 7 British prompt gas and power prices remained firm on Wednesday morning as demand outpaced supplies but milder weather expected for Thursday took some pressure off the market.

Within-day delivery gas was trading around 57.55 pence a therm at 1050 GMT on Wednesday, in line with levels on Tuesday afternoon.

UK gas for delivery on Thursday was around 57.45 pence, down 0.35 pence on the previous afternoon.

Traders said the reason for this small drop was a forecast for slightly warmer weather in Britain on Thursday before colder weather returns by the end of the week.

However, Britain's gas supplies remained tight and above the seasonal norm of 319.5 million cubic metres (MCM).

National Grid forecast Thursday's gas demand at 322.7 mcm, compared with expected supplies of 311.3 mcm.

The figures imply the remaining requirements will need to be imported from continental Europe or withdrawn from storage.

As a result, the NBP's gas storage levels have dropped slightly from just above 96 percent to around 95.29 percent, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.

Further out on the curve, NBP summer 2012 gas prices received support on Tuesday afternoon after falling to 56 pence a therm, and rose to 56.85 pence by late Wednesday morning.

TECHNICALS

UK summer 2012 NBP prices received technical support on Wednesday morning because the contract's relative strength index (RSI) had been implying an oversold market since the beginning of the week, prompting technical buying.

However, the contract remains in a clear downtrend that began in late August, and the product has shed 17 percent in value in the past 99 days, erasing all gains made on the back of Fukushima and the Arab spring.

Its 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value is now lower than both its longer-termed 100 and 200 DMAs.

Moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals are at their lowest this year.

POWER

Wholesale electricity prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Thursday were trading around 44 pounds per megawatt-hour, slightly above Tuesday afternoon's levels.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)