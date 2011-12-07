* Temperatures to rise Thursday, drop back by end of week
* Forward gas prices receive technical support
LONDON Dec 7 British prompt gas and power
prices remained firm on Wednesday morning as demand outpaced
supplies but milder weather expected for Thursday took some
pressure off the market.
Within-day delivery gas was trading around 57.55 pence a
therm at 1050 GMT on Wednesday, in line with levels on Tuesday
afternoon.
UK gas for delivery on Thursday was around 57.45 pence, down
0.35 pence on the previous afternoon.
Traders said the reason for this small drop was a forecast
for slightly warmer weather in Britain on Thursday before colder
weather returns by the end of the week.
However, Britain's gas supplies remained tight and above the
seasonal norm of 319.5 million cubic metres (MCM).
National Grid forecast Thursday's gas demand at 322.7
mcm, compared with expected supplies of 311.3 mcm.
The figures imply the remaining requirements will need to be
imported from continental Europe or withdrawn from storage.
As a result, the NBP's gas storage levels have dropped
slightly from just above 96 percent to around 95.29 percent,
according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.
Further out on the curve, NBP summer 2012 gas prices
received support on Tuesday afternoon after falling to 56 pence
a therm, and rose to 56.85 pence by late Wednesday morning.
TECHNICALS
UK summer 2012 NBP prices received technical support on
Wednesday morning because the contract's relative strength index
(RSI) had been implying an oversold market since the beginning
of the week, prompting technical buying.
However, the contract remains in a clear downtrend that
began in late August, and the product has shed 17 percent in
value in the past 99 days, erasing all gains made on the back of
Fukushima and the Arab spring.
Its 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value is now
lower than both its longer-termed 100 and 200 DMAs.
Moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals are at
their lowest this year.
POWER
Wholesale electricity prices for baseload (24 hours)
delivery on Thursday were trading around 44 pounds per
megawatt-hour, slightly above Tuesday afternoon's levels.
GAS-Please click on the following for information about UK
and Belgian prices, field maintenance and field start-ups.
UK natural gas prices <0#NBPGAS-RTR>
Belgian natural gas prices <0#ZEEGAS-RTR>
North Sea field start-ups
North Sea field maintenance
POWER
UK: baseload prices <0#ELBUK-RTR>, outages
report
FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, peak <0#ELPFR-RTR>
market report, Powernext,
Spectron baseload <0#FRBSLD-SPC>, off peak
<0#FROFPK-SPC>, peak <0#FRPEAK-SPC>
nuclear outages: report, offline
percentage EL-FROUTAGE-PC, offline capacity (MW)
EL-FROUTAGE-MW
GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR>
outages, report
SWITZERLAND: outages, reservoir levels
NORDIC: report
EU CARBON PRICES SPEEDGUIDE:
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)