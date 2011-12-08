(Refiles to fix dateline)
LONDON, Dec 8 British prompt gas prices
rose on Thursday morning as temperatures were forecast to drop
over the next few days while prompt power prices were down
slightly as blustery weather in the north of the UK increased
wind generation.
Within-day delivery gas was trading around 58.40 pence a
therm at 1145 GMT on Thursday, rising 0.95 pence from Wednesday.
UK gas for delivery on Friday was around 58.45 pence, up
1.05 pence from the previous day's price.
The increase was largely due to colder weather being
expected at the end of the week, increasing demand for household
gas heating.
Britain's gas supplies eased, with Friday's forecast demand
of 314.3 million cubic metres (mcm) dropping below the seasonal
norm of 320.5 mcm, according to National Grid data.
With supply expected to be slightly above 315 mcm on Friday,
the UK's gas system was likely to be balanced at the end of
week.
Further out on the curve, UK forward gas prices rose along
with continental power, gas and coal forward prices as traders
expected some form of result from the European Union crisis
summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.
The NBP summer 2012 gas contract rose to 58 pence per therm
on Thursday morning, up from just above 56 pence earlier in the
week.
WEATHER
The UK's MetOffice said it expected temperatures across
Britain to drop back to single digit figures between Thursday
and Friday, with freezing temperatures possible in the North.
It also said that winds were expected to be strong, with
stormy gales possible in Scotland.
TECHNICALS
UK summer 2012 NBP technicals improved on Thursday.
The relative strength index (RSI) rose back above 30 points
and is now sending out neutral price signals.
Moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals remain
at a 2011 low but have begun to converge, implying a more
bullish sentiment.
However, the contract remains in a clear downtrend that
began in late August, and the product is still down over 15
percent since then and has erased all gains made on the back of
Fukushima and the Arab spring.
Its 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value remains
lower than both its longer-termed 100 and 200 DMAs.
POWER
Wholesale electricity prices for baseload (24 hours)
delivery on Friday were trading around 43.30 pounds per
megawatt-hour, down 0.70 from Wednesday's level on greater wind
energy output.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)
