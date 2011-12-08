(Refiles to fix dateline)

* Forwards up with power, coal

* Prompt power eases on strong winds

LONDON, Dec 8 British prompt gas prices rose on Thursday morning as temperatures were forecast to drop over the next few days while prompt power prices were down slightly as blustery weather in the north of the UK increased wind generation.

Within-day delivery gas was trading around 58.40 pence a therm at 1145 GMT on Thursday, rising 0.95 pence from Wednesday.

UK gas for delivery on Friday was around 58.45 pence, up 1.05 pence from the previous day's price.

The increase was largely due to colder weather being expected at the end of the week, increasing demand for household gas heating.

Britain's gas supplies eased, with Friday's forecast demand of 314.3 million cubic metres (mcm) dropping below the seasonal norm of 320.5 mcm, according to National Grid data.

With supply expected to be slightly above 315 mcm on Friday, the UK's gas system was likely to be balanced at the end of week.

Further out on the curve, UK forward gas prices rose along with continental power, gas and coal forward prices as traders expected some form of result from the European Union crisis summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

The NBP summer 2012 gas contract rose to 58 pence per therm on Thursday morning, up from just above 56 pence earlier in the week.

WEATHER

The UK's MetOffice said it expected temperatures across Britain to drop back to single digit figures between Thursday and Friday, with freezing temperatures possible in the North.

It also said that winds were expected to be strong, with stormy gales possible in Scotland.

TECHNICALS

UK summer 2012 NBP technicals improved on Thursday.

The relative strength index (RSI) rose back above 30 points and is now sending out neutral price signals.

Moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals remain at a 2011 low but have begun to converge, implying a more bullish sentiment.

However, the contract remains in a clear downtrend that began in late August, and the product is still down over 15 percent since then and has erased all gains made on the back of Fukushima and the Arab spring.

Its 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value remains lower than both its longer-termed 100 and 200 DMAs.

POWER

Wholesale electricity prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Friday were trading around 43.30 pounds per megawatt-hour, down 0.70 from Wednesday's level on greater wind energy output.

GAS-Please click on the following for information about UK and Belgian prices, field maintenance and field start-ups.

UK natural gas prices <0#NBPGAS-RTR>

Belgian natural gas prices <0#ZEEGAS-RTR>

North Sea field start-ups

North Sea field maintenance

POWER

UK: baseload prices <0#ELBUK-RTR>, outages

report

FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, peak <0#ELPFR-RTR>

market report, Powernext,

Spectron baseload <0#FRBSLD-SPC>, off peak

<0#FROFPK-SPC>, peak <0#FRPEAK-SPC>

nuclear outages: report, offline

percentage EL-FROUTAGE-PC, offline capacity (MW)

EL-FROUTAGE-MW

GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR>

outages, report

SWITZERLAND: outages, reservoir levels

NORDIC: report

EU CARBON PRICES SPEEDGUIDE:

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane) (Reporting by Ethan Bilby and Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)