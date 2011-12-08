* Forwards up with power, coal
* Prompt power eases on strong winds
LONDON Dec 8 British prompt gas prices
rose on Thursday morning as temperatures were forecast to drop
over the next few days while prompt power prices were down
slightly as blustery weather in the north of the UK increased
wind generation.
Within-day delivery gas was trading around 57.75 pence per
therm on Thursday afternoon, up from 57.50 pence on Wednesday.
UK gas for delivery on Friday was around 58.15 pence, up
from 57.40 pence a therm on the previous day.
The increase was largely due to colder weather being
expected at the end of the week, increasing demand for household
gas heating.
Further out on the curve, UK forward gas prices rose along
with continental power, gas and coal forward prices as traders
expected some form of result from the European Union crisis
summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.
The NBP summer 2012 gas contract rose as high as 58 pence
per therm on Thursday morning, up from just above 56 pence
earlier in the week, but dropped back to 57.75 pence in the
afternoon.
Despite Thursday's gains, French bank Societe Generale
said in a research note that it expected forward gas
prices to drop.
"Even after the recent drop in gas prices, we remain more
bearish for the future curve (especially for summer) as we
believe that gas oversupply will persist in Europe for the
foreseeable future," the bank said.
"We reiterate our recommendation to sell NBP summer 12 as we
believe that increased Libyan exports into Italy will mean ENI
has to tackle additional Russian take-or-pay
obligations in 2012 and will wake the market up to the fact that
the gas oversupply situation is likely to persist in 2012. The
increase of Russian take-or-pay obligations should also weigh on
prices."
A recent Reuters analysis found that 2011 and 2012 are
likely to see an import and domestic production excess above
consumption of just over 60 bcm.
This compares with a net positive balance of just over 10.5
bcm in 2010, according to BP's annual statistical review.
WEATHER
The UK's MetOffice said it expected temperatures across
Britain to drop back to single digit figures between Thursday
and Friday, with freezing temperatures possible in the North.
It also said that winds were expected to be strong, with
stormy gales possible in Scotland.
TECHNICALS
UK summer 2012 NBP technicals improved on Thursday.
The relative strength index (RSI) rose back above 30 points
and is now sending out neutral price signals.
Moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals remain
at a 2011 low but have begun to converge, implying a more
bullish sentiment.
However, the contract remains in a clear downtrend that
began in late August, and the product is still down over 15
percent since then and has erased all gains made on the back of
Fukushima and the Arab spring.
Its 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value remains
lower than both its longer-termed 100 and 200 DMAs.
POWER
Wholesale electricity prices for baseload (24 hours)
delivery on Friday were trading around 43.30 pounds per
megawatt-hour, down 0.70 from Wednesday's level on greater wind
energy output.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)
