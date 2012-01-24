* Gas demand rises 2 pct within day on Tuesday

LONDON, Jan 24 British gas prices rose slightly on Tuesday afternoon as the market tightened later in the session, with demand ticking up compared with morning levels.

Day-ahead gas prices rose 0.35 pence to 54.30 pence per therm after making mild losses earlier in the session.

Tuesday gas also traded higher, adding 0.25 pence day on day to 53.95 pence.

Gas demand rose around 2 percent during the day on Tuesday to 315 million cubic metres, National Grid data showed, propping up prompt gas prices.

UK gas storage sites were 80.34 percent filled on Monday, compared with a European average of 69.75 percent, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

Further out on the curve, prices extended prior-session gains and the benchmark front-season rose further above the 53 pence mark, last trading at 53.60 pence on Tuesday.

Traders said the recent price rise in the forward curve was a result of an expectation of lower LNG gas supplies from Europe.

Barclays Capital, Bernstein Research and Macquarie all said in separate research notes this month that they expected Europe's gas markets to tighten in 2012 as booming Asian LNG demand drains Qatari supplies.

Despite this outlook, however, the contract remains within a downtrend that has been in place since it last reached 68.80 pence per therm in late summer last year, and the product has shed some 22.5 percent in value since then.

WEATHER

The UK's Met Office said it expected midday temperatures between Tuesday and Wednesday to rise from a range of 2-10 degrees Celsius on Tuesday to 8-11 degrees on Wednesday.

In its late-January to early-February forecast, the UK's Met Office said that temperatures are likely to remain at average levels, with a risk of colder weather towards the end of the period.

However, Point Carbon and Weather Services International (WSI) said that they expected the UK to see slightly cooler than average temperatures in February.

POWER

In Britain's power market, prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Wednesday fell 20 pence per megawatt-hour (MWh) to 41.80 pounds a MWh, in line with movements in the prompt gas market. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Henning Gloystein, editing by Jane Baird)