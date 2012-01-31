* Curve prices retreat from highs, testing technical support

* Sub-zero temperatures expected until weekend

London Jan 31 British spot gas and power prices rose on Tuesday morning as cold weather raised demand while prices further out on the curve dipped following recent steep rises.

A Siberian cold front which has much of western Europe in its grip meant that gas demand in the UK was expected to rise to 359.6 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, 8 percent (or 26.7 mcm) above the seasonal norm, National Grid data showed.

With expected gas flows around 351 mcm, Britain's gas system was expected to be more than 8 mcm undersupplied, implying the need for storage withdrawals.

UK gas storage levels were filled to 75.74 percent on Monday evening, compared with a European average of 66.76 percent, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

Traders said that despite the cold, the system remained well supplied and a stronger price rise had therefore been prevented.

"This is the first cold wave of the winter season so storage levels are still ok, and this has prevented steeper price rises," one gas trader said.

"At this time last year, storage was nowhere near as high and we had seen several weeks of sub-zero temperatures," he added.

Gas for next day delivery was trading around 61.50 pence per therm at 0915 GMT, up one pence since Monday afternoon, and within-day gas was trading around 61 pence.

The price rises in the past days meant that spot gas prices have now reached levels common during the winter heating season, but they still remain lower than during peak levels in late 2010 and early 2011.

Analysts at Point Carbon said that they expected spot gas prices to move sideways as the underlying fundamentals of high demand during the cold spell but healthy supplies and storage levels were likely to remain in place in the short-term.

Baseload (24 hours delivery) power prices for Wednesday moved up in line with gas to 46.75 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh), but remain at relatively low levels compared with the last winter season.

TECHNICALS

Further out on the curve, the UK's NBP summer 2012 gas contract receded from highs reached late Friday and early on Monday, when the contract failed to sustain itself above its 100 exponential daily moving average (DMA) level above 58 pence per therm.

The contract t has instead now retreated to around 56 pence and may test its 50 DMA at 55.72 pence a therm.

Still, it remains above a downtrend line that had been in place between late August 2011 and last Friday.

WEATHER

Weather forecasters said that sub-zero temperatures were likely to prevail until the end of the week.

The Met Office kept its Level 3 Weather Alert in place, which gave "a 100 percent probability of severe cold weather between 1000 on Monday and 1000 on Friday in parts of England" and that "milder conditions are likely to arrive during Saturday and Saturday night, with temperatures likely to rise above threshold values in all regions." (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)