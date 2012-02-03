(Updates throughout)

* Prompt prices spike to pre-global economic crisis levels

* Russia reduces supply to Europe, shortages loom

* Cold weather expected to continue

London, Feb 3 British spot gas prices reached highs not seen since October 2008 on Friday as bitter cold caused soaring demand for a fifth straight day and Russia reduced gas shipments to Europe.

The price of spot gas hovered at its highest point since the start of the global economic crisis, as the UK gas market looked set to be undersupplied with demand pegged 25 percent above the seasonal average owing to freezing weather, National Grid data showed.

Gas for Monday delivery traded at 75.45 pence at 1600 GMT, its highest point for at least three years. Gas for weekend delivery eased to 71.30 on Friday afternoon, after surging past 3-year highs to 75 pence in the morning.

Forecasters expect the freeze to last until the end of the weekend at least as a stable high-pressure system hangs over the country.

Supply shortages of 5.9 million cubic metres/day drove rallies across the prompt.

News that Russia has reduced gas shipments to Europe through Ukraine has added to upward momentum as cold weather grips major gas-consuming countries across the continent.

The European Union said the supply of Russian gas to some EU countries including Poland, Greece, and Italy fell further on Friday, but added the situation had not reached emergency levels.

Britain pumped gas out of underground storage sites to handle the increase in demand, depleting stocks at a rate of about 99 million cubic metres/day, which was lower than Thursday.

UK gas storage levels were filled to 71.34 percent on Thursday, compared with a European average of 64.21 percent, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

The benchmark summer 2012 gas contract dropped to 56.10 by 1610 GMT from 57.25 pence on Friday morning.

"The latest forecasts suggest colder temperatures for next week resulting in an increase in LDZ (heating demand) consumption of 3 mcm/d, compared to our previous forecast," said analysts at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.

The 30-day forecast published on Thursday indicates slightly warmer weather in the UK towards the end of that period. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Yeganeh Torbati; editing by James Jukwey)