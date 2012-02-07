* UK and European prices above Russian long-term contracts
* UK spot gas prices up 70 pct in recent days
* Traders re-balance portfolios, supporting rally
London, Feb 7 UK gas for next working day
delivery touched the psychologically-important 100 pence per
therm level on Tuesday morning as extreme cold swept over the
country and spot prices broke above the cost of oil-indexed gas
from Russia.
Day-ahead gas surged more than 14 percent to 100
pence for the first time since 2006 as supply lagged demand and
Britons turned up heaters against the cold.
The contract later pared the gains but remained at a 6-year
high, trading 8.75 pence higher day on day at 95.75 pence even
though supply stayed tight and the UK kept exporting gas to
Europe.
UK spot gas prices have shot up more than 70 percent in
recent days, as bitter cold boosted demand across Europe and
countries requested above contracted levels of gas from supplier
Russia, which refused requests owing to higher demand at home.
British gas for immediate delivery gained 8.5 pence at 93.50
pence. Prompt prices traded at premiums of more than 10 pence
above oil-linked, long-term gas supplies from Russia, estimated
at about 82 pence/therm, a trader from a major UK utility said.
That's the first time spot prices have traded above
oil-indexed contracts since December 2010, analysts said.
In 2011, several major European utilities asked Russian gas
company Gazprom to reduce the oil-link in long-term gas supply
deals, which has caused multi-billion euro losses at utilities
because crude oil is much more expensive than gas.
Cold weather and worries over the reliability of Russian gas
supplies sent European gas prices soaring this week.
Prices in France and the Netherlands also maintained
premiums to oil-indexed contracts.
In the UK, a trader said the prompt market was given
additional support as utilities rebalanced portfolios in
expectation of changing weather patterns.
Icy temperatures have prompted traders to buy more gas for
this week and sell off gas for next week, which forecasters say
will be milder.
Higher demand in Europe means the UK is exporting gas via a
sub-sea pipeline to Belgium for onward delivery.
Forward prices were little changed on the day with the
benchmark summer 2012 contract up half a penny at
56.8 pence.
WEATHER
The UK Met Office warned of unpredictable weather patterns
in its 6-15 day forecast with milder temperatures. Looking at
next week it said: "Cloudier, windier and milder in northwestern
parts, with rain and perhaps some snow occasionally extending
southeastwards to all parts."
Turning to the following week: "After a cold, largely dry
start across central and southern areas of the UK, a gradual
trend to a generally changeable weather pattern looks to take
place as we move through to mid February."
DEMAND AND SUPPLY
The country's pipeline transmission system was undersupplied
by about 10 million cubic meters/day, but confidence that the
system could re-balance eased concerns.
The Centrica-operated Morecambe South gas field remained
offline despite some overnight activity, flow-data shows. Gas
flows from Morecambe South dropped to zero on Monday afternoon.
Flows from Norway were healthy at above 100 million cubic
meters/day.
POWER
Day-ahead baseload power traded at 64.50 pounds per megawatt
hour.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)