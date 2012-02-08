* Worst February cold spell in Europe for decades

* Prompt prices slump 15 pct on oversupply

London Feb 8 British prompt gas prices plunged 15 percent on Wednesday as ample supplies offset above-average demand, but near-term prices stayed at six-year highs as three forecasters raised the possibility of prolonged freezing weather through February.

The worst February cold spell Europe has seen in decades may last until the end of the month, leading meteorologists said this week, raising the prospect of an extended spike in European spot gas prices.

Severe cold across Europe has pushed up demand for gas and lifted prices to six-year highs in Britain.

The latest forecast contrasts with recent published outlooks, which suggested slightly milder weather and helped to fuel a retreat in prices across the UK gas prompt.

Day-ahead gas retreated by 15.50 pence to 85 pence per therm following Tuesday's session when it climbed above 100 pence. The contract remains at about six-year highs despite slumping compared with Tuesday's levels.

The UK gas network was 3 million cubic meters/day oversupplied on Wednesday, however, despite demand levels running about 20 percent above seasonal norms.

Gas for immediate delivery fell 10 pence to 88 pence/therm on Wednesday, setting the tone for the rest of the prompt market.

Further out, March gas dipped 2.1 pence to 60.40 pence on the day, while firm crude oil prices lent support to some forward contracts.

The benchmark summer 2012 contract edged slightly lower to 57.45 pence, while winter 2012 rose 0.25 pence on the day to 72.10 pence.

WEATHER

A freezing high-pressure Arctic weather system hovering over Europe is set to intensify towards the end of February, bringing a fresh plunge in temperatures, Leon Brown, a meteorologist at The Weather Channel in the UK, told Reuters.

The size of the cold weather system has prevented wa

rmer weather moving in across the Atlantic Ocean over Europe, Brown said.

The cold spell is the strongest one to happen in the month of February in 26 years, said Georg Mueller, a forecaster at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.

"It was in 1986 when we had the last similarly severe cold weather in February," Mueller said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Alison Birrane)