* Worst February cold spell in Europe for decades

* Prompt prices slump 30 pct on oversupply (Updates prices, supply and demand data; adds comment)

London Feb 8 British prompt gas prices plunged 30 percent on Wednesday, as ample supplies offset above-average demand, falling from six-year highs despite the possibility of prolonged freezing weather through February.

The worst February cold spell Europe has seen in decades may last until the end of the month, leading meteorologists said this week, raising the prospect of an extended spike in European spot gas prices.

The drop on Wednesday follows a surge in prices over the past few weeks as cold weather caused by a Siberian high-pressure system boosted gas demand across Europe.

The latest forecast contrasts with recent published outlooks, which suggested slightly milder weather and helped to fuel a retreat in prices across the UK gas prompt.

Day-ahead gas retreated by 30.50 pence to 71 pence per therm by 1600 GMT, following Tuesday's session when it climbed above 100 pence. The contract remains around four-year highs.

The UK gas network was 900,000 cubic meters/day oversupplied on Wednesday, however, despite demand levels running about 24 percent above seasonal norms.

Gas storage at the UK's National Balancing Point trade hub was about 62 percent full on Tuesday, compared with a European average of about 58 percent, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe shows.

Russian pipeline gas export monopoly Gazprom diverted some supplies destined for Europe last week as its domestic consumption soared, lifting prices across key gas hubs as traders feared the extent of supply cuts. Russian gas flows to Europe have increased, but they have not been fully restored.

Analysts at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, had a bearish forecast for day-ahead gas prices, citing "milder temperatures and normalising Russian imports."

Further out, March gas dipped 3.4 pence to 59.10 pence on the day, while firm crude oil prices lent support to some forward contracts.

The benchmark summer 2012 contract edged lower to 56.70 pence.

WEATHER

A freezing high-pressure Arctic weather system hovering over Europe is set to intensify towards the end of February, bringing a fresh plunge in temperatures, Leon Brown, a meteorologist at The Weather Channel in the UK, told Reuters.

The size of the cold weather system has prevented warmer weather moving in across the Atlantic Ocean over Europe, Brown said.

The cold spell is the strongest one to happen in the month of February in 26 years, said Georg Mueller, a forecaster at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.

"It was in 1986 when we had the last similarly severe cold weather (in February)," Mueller said.

The UK's Met Office maintained its Level 3 Cold Weather Action alert for England, saying there is "a 100 percent probability of severe cold weather and icy conditions" between Wednesday and Saturday in parts of the country. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Alison Birrane)