London Feb 9 British prompt gas prices rose on Thursday as supply lagged demand and as freezing weather swept across the country, while forward contracts dipped slightly.

Gas for Friday delivery rose 5.75 pence to 76.75 pence per therm on Thursday at 1722 GMT, supported by cold weather and high consumption, with demand 22 percent above seasonal norms and 9.5 million cubic meters (mcm) above forecast supply, according to National Grid data.

UK gas prices plummeted 30 percent lower on Wednesday following a week-long string of gains when extreme cold disrupted European supplies of Russian gas.

But prices plunged as the cold snap waned and Russian supplies returned towards normal levels.

The benchmark summer 2012 gas contract rose 0.10 pence at 56.85 pence on the day.

WEATHER

Britain's Met Office expects England and Wales to stay very cold with some sleet or rain over the next five days.

"There is a 100 percent probability of severe cold weather/icy conditions/heavy snow" between Thursday and Monday in parts of England, the Met Office said.

Analysts at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, had a sideways/bearish forecast for day-ahead gas prices, expecting consumption to be down.

DEMAND AND SUPPLY

The UK is nominated to export at a rate of 6.6 mcm/d to Belgium on Thursday, which is in line with Wednesday levels.

The export rate is expected to remain the same for the weekend and then gradually decrease next week, as the weather is getting milder, both in the UK and the continent, analysts from Point Carbon said.

POWER

Day-ahead baseload power traded at 62.50 pounds per megawatt hour at 1722 GMT. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Yeganeh Torbati; editing by James Jukwey)