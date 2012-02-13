* Demand seen at 346 mcm, 4.5% above seasonal norm

* Temperatures to remain above zero Celsius this week (Updates prices, adds weekend power market alert)

London, Feb 13 UK spot gas prices sank on Monday as temperatures turned milder and demand returned to levels earlier in the winter heating season before the recent severe cold spell.

At 346 million cubic metres (mcm), Monday's gas demand was expected to be around 4.53 percent above the daily seasonal norm, according to data from transmission system operator National Grid.

Last week, cold weather pushed daily gas prices and demand to multi-year highs, but spot gas prices in Britain have come off by more than 40 percent from their highs at around 100 pence per therm last week.

Gas prices for delivery on Tuesday were trading around 57.50 pence ($90.81) per therm at 1630 GMT, and within-day prices were around 58.50 pence, down 15.25 pence and 15 pence, respectively.

Point Carbon analysts said they expected UK spot gas prices to drop further.

"Consumption is forecast down for day-ahead, giving a bearish signal for the day-ahead contract," Point Carbon said, and added that despite lower deliveries from liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, it expected less need for withdrawals from gas storage facilities in coming days.

Gas storage sites across Britain were on average almost 53 percent full on Sunday, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

WEATHER

The UK's Met Office said that it did not expect a return to sub-zero temperatures in the coming days and that there were no severe weather warnings issued.

Point Carbon's weather forecasters said that "a major high mostly situated to the west of the UK will dominate the weather for the rest of this week (with) daytime temperatures in the range of 6-7 degrees Celsius".

TECHNICALS

Further out on the price curve, the NBP Summer 2012 gas contract has fallen back below its 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value and is now struggling to maintain itself above its 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement value above 55.15 pence per therm.

Last week, the product rose to almost 58 pence, but failed to break through its 100 DMA value.

Moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals are converging towards negativity, implying more downward momentum in the market.

POWER

Power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Tuesday were at 46 pounds a megawatt-hour, down 6.5 pounds since Friday afternoon.

National Grid issued an electricity system alert on Saturday, instructing distribution network operators (DNOs) to cut consumption as freezing weather and production blackouts threatened to impair the country's power network.

"There is a risk of widespread disturbance to the whole or part of the GB Transmission System," between 10:30 GMT and 19:30 GMT on Saturday, National Grid said at the time.

A number of power plants stopped producing electricity as a result of technical problems, tightening supplies to the market, according to a spokesman.

"As this can happen anytime, we carry additional reserve to manage this, and we also have a number of tools we can use to help us manage the system," he said.

"One of these tools is to ask the DNOs (distribution network operators) to reduce the amount of power they take from our network," he added.($1 = 0.6332 British pounds) (Reporting by Henning Gloystein and Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Jane Baird)