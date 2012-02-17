* Sub-zero temperatures possible on Sunday

London Feb 17 British prompt gas prices edged higher on Friday, lifted by the announcement of a major gas storage outage and expectation of cold weather on Sunday and Monday.

Gas for Monday delivery led gains on the prompt market, rising 0.85 pence on the previous close to 58.10 pence per therm in the morning and to 58.25 pence in the afternoon as forecasters expected that to be the coldest day next week.

Within-day gas rose more than half a penny to 57.75 pence owing to an undersupplied transmission network in the morning.

The shortfall was a result of colder weather expected for Sunday and Monday and because of Friday's announcement that Centrica would shut down its Rough gas storage facility for nearly two days on Wednesday.

On top of that, Britain was exporting around 15 million cubic metres to Europe despite a domestic supply squeeze.

Forward contracts tracked oil prices lower on Friday, with benchmark summer 2012 gas down 0.35 pence at 56.25 pence.

WEATHER

Britain's Met Office said it expected mild temperatures of around 10 degrees Celsius to continue into Saturday, but that cold weather would then dominate Sunday and Monday.

The Met Office issued a Level 2 Weather Alert, saying "there is a 60 percent probability of severe cold weather between 1200 (GMT) on Saturday and 1200 on Monday in parts of England," with temperatures returning to sub zero levels between Sunday and Monday in large parts of England.

DEMAND AND SUPPLY

Gas demand was about 10 percent below seasonal normal on lower heating demand.

POWER

Day-ahead baseload for 24-hour delivery traded at 43.90 pounds per megawatt hour. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Henning Gloystein)