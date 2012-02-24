* But prices could rise as temperatures dip by Sunday
* Forward market drops but finds technical support
LONDON, Feb 24 UK spot gas and power
prices eased on Friday morning as mild weather continued to keep
a lid on gas consumption, but slightly colder weather expected
in the coming days could mean that heating demand may rise in
the near term.
Gas for within-day delivery traded at 59 pence per therm at
0930 GMT, down half a pence since Thursday afternoon, and
day-ahead gas was also at 59 pence, down 0.1 pence a therm.
Power prices for next day baseload (24 hours) delivery were
down 80 pence per megawatt-hour (MWh) to 42.75 pounds a MWh.
Traders said the drop in prices was a result of low heating
demand.
Friday's demand was expected to be 266.8 million cubic
metres (mcm), 20 percent below the seasonal norm of 320.1 mcm,
according to National Grid data.
But despite the low demand, the system was expected to be
3.3 mcm short around 263.5 mcm, implying further storage
withdrawals.
Gas storage sites across the UK were filled by an average of
43.2 percent on Thursday, according to Gas Infrastructure
Europe, around 3.5 percent below the European average and down
from around 75 percent in January.
A slight dip in temperatures in the coming days means that
analysts expected gas consumption to rise in the near term, and
Point Carbon said it expected day-ahead gas prices to be around
59.50 to 60.4 pence per therm.
WEATHER
The UK's Met Office said it expected temperatures across the
Britain to drop slightly in the coming days.
Much of England is seeing temperatures above 10 degrees
Celsius during daytime, but by Sunday these are expected to dip
below 10 degrees.
However, Point Carbon meteorologists said that this would
still be slightly above the seasonal norm.
TECHNICALS
Further out on the curve, prices also dropped.
After rising above 60 pence per therm - its highest since
mid-November - on Thursday, the UK's NBP summer 2012 gas
contract on Friday morning dipped and was testing support around
59 pence.
This meant that the spot within-day and day-ahead gas
contracts were at the same value as the UK's benchmark forward
contract.
The product seemed to find support around its 200
exponential daily moving average (DMA) value just above 59 pence
a therm, but did retreat below its 50 percent Fibonacci
retracement value around 59.76 pence.
The downward correction did not come as a full surprise
since the contract's relative strength index (RSI) almost hit 70
points the previous day, implying an overbought market.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein)