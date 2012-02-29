* Analysts expect price turnaround later Wed

* Theddlethorpe terminal resumes gas flows

* Demand 28 pct below seasonal average

London, Feb 29 British prompt gas prices fell on Wednesday morning as mild weather suppressed demand and lower exports to mainland Europe boosted domestic supply.

UK day-ahead gas dropped by 0.85 pence to 59.65 pence per therm due to an oversupplied system and added deliveries from North Sea fields, fuelling downward momentum.

"The market is grinding down on poor demand," one trader from a major UK utility said.

But market analysts at Point Carbon expect current bearish sentiment to be more than offset by reduced LNG flows and higher oil prices later in the trading day, anticipating a recovery to between 60.1 pence and 60.9 pence on the day-ahead contract.

The UK's Theddlethorpe gas terminal, operated by ConocoPhillips, has resumed flowing gas into the UK transmission system following an unplanned outage that cut flows on Tuesday afternoon.

The gas market was oversupplied by 4 million cubic metres/day, sending gas for immediate delivery 1.15 pence lower at 59.7 pence, thanks to increased imports from Norway and greater contributions from offshore fields.

Falling demand in mainland Europe led to reduced exports via a sub-sea link between Britain and Belgium, further boosting availability of gas and keeping a lid on prices.

Later-dated contracts mirrored losses on the prompt, with benchmark summer 2012 gas down 1.25 pence at 59.5 pence following sharp drops in crude oil prices in recent days.

Analysts say that oil's rebound on Wednesday, spurred by expectations that cheap loans from the European Central Bank will encourage buying, will feed into and support curve gas prices.

WEATHER

A drop in temperatures over the weekend supported gas prices as analysts predicted greater heating demand over the period.

The UK's Met Office said it expects "conditions this weekend will turn less mild and more unsettled," while temperatures 6-15 days from now will remain slightly below seasonal average levels.

DEMAND AND SUPPLY

Network operator National Grid estimated gas demand about 28 percent below average for the time of year.

The UK had ample pipeline supplies of gas on Wednesday but sharp cuts in output from liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals renewed concerns over falling numbers of shipments from Qatar.

POWER

Day-ahead baseload power traded at 43.60 pounds per megawatt hour. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)