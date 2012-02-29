* Theddlethorpe terminal resumes gas flows

* Demand 21 pct below seasonal average

* RWE npower biomass plant remains shut after fire (Updates prices, fundamentals, adds news)

LONDON, Feb 29 British prompt gas prices fell three percent on Wednesday as mild weather suppressed demand and lower exports to mainland Europe boosted domestic supply.

UK day-ahead gas dropped by 1.30 pence to 59.20 pence per therm due to an oversupplied system and added deliveries from North Sea fields, fuelling downward momentum.

"The market is grinding down on poor demand," one trader from a major UK utility said.

Supply from the UK's Theddlethorpe gas terminal, operated by ConocoPhillips, resumed on Wednesday following an unplanned outage that cut flows on Tuesday afternoon.

Imports from Norway via the Langeled pipeline also rose, National Grid data showed.

Falling demand in mainland Europe led to reduced exports via a sub-sea link between Britain and Belgium, further boosting availability of gas and keeping a lid on prices.

The gas market was well balanced on Wednesday afternoon, sending gas for immediate delivery 1.85 pence lower at 59.00 pence.

Later-dated contracts defied bullish economic news of a European Ceantral Bank loans boost and mirrored losses on the prompt instead, with benchmark summer 2012 gas falling five percent day on day to a four-session low of 58.75 pence.

Crude prices also fell, trading down for a third day after U.S. inventories rose above expectations.

WEATHER

The UK's Met Office said it expects "conditions this weekend will turn less mild and more unsettled," while temperatures 6-15 days from now will remain slightly below seasonal average levels.

DEMAND AND SUPPLY

Network operator National Grid estimated gas demand about 21 percent below average for the time of year.

The UK had ample pipeline supplies of gas on Wednesday but sharp cuts in output from liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals renewed concerns over falling numbers of shipments from Qatar.

POWER

Day-ahead baseload power fell on the back of weak gas prices, withstanding supply pressure from low wind forecasts.

Spot power fell around 50 pence to 46.10 pounds per megawatt-hour.

RWE npower's new biomass plant at Tilbury remained offline as firefighters continued securing the site following a fire that broke out there on Monday.

The utility said it was unable to say when the plant would resume service as investigations into the cause of the incident were ongoing.

Britain's, and the world's, oldest nuclear reactor also ceased production on Wednesday after 44 years of operations. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)