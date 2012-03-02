* Gas demand down 14 percent below average levels

* Analysts sees UK gas price pressure from Japan LNG demand

* EDF Energy stops Heysham 1-2 nuclear reactor for work (Updates prices, fundamentals, adds power comment)

LONDON, March 2 British prompt gas prices fell on Friday as demand remained low due to mild weather and as stable offshore supply left the market oversupplied, while curve contracts were mixed on volatile trading in the crude market.

Gas for Monday delivery traded 0.20 pence lower day-on-day at 58.10 pence per therm and within-day gas dropped by 1.45 pence to 57.05 pence as mild weather and ample supply kept the transmission network running smoothly.

The UK gas market was around 5 million cubic metres oversupplied as temperatures approached a daily forecast maximum of 13 degrees Celsius, reducing demand by around 14 percent below seasonal norms.

"Exports to Europe are expected to stay fairly strong over the weekend, at about 10 million cubic meters a day," a trader said.

Gas flows from Norway via the Langeled pipeline were steady at around 70 mcm/d and all liqufied natural gas (LNG) terminals, including the Dragon terminal from where supply has been choppy, were flowing gas into the market.

Gas exports from Shell's giant Ormen Lange field off Norway, which can provide some 20 percent of UK gas demand, will be curtailed in May due to maintenance, limiting one of Europe's key gas supplies.

However, traders dismissed the news as having already been priced into the market.

Further forward, the benchmark summer 2012 gas contract edged 0.45 pence lower at 57.90 pence on the back of afternoon losses in the oil market, whereas the rest of the forward curve posted gains of up to half a penny.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank said on Friday they saw further upside on long-term UK gas contracts as Japanese demand for LNG, which Britain also competes for, is due to remain high while British indigenous production continues to decline.

POWER

Prompt power prices rose on Friday following the planned outage of a nuclear reactor and forecasts for colder weather.

The N2EX power exchange auction settled Monday baseload power at 46.06 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh), up nearly one pound from the previous session's over-the-counter settlement price.

EDF Energy stopped its 450-MW Heysham 1-2 nuclear reactor for a planned maintenance outage which is due to last until the week starting May 7. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)