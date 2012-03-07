* Spot gas spurred by slight gas shortage

* UK export rates to Europe set to climb

* Onset of mild weather limits gains

London, March 7 British prompt gas prices rose on Wednesday morning as higher exports to mainland Europe tightened supply and demand exceeded seasonal average levels, despite the onset of mild weather.

Gas for immediate delivery rose 0.80 pence to 57.70 pence per therm on the back of an under supplied transmission network after European utilities ramped up imports from the UK, countering the impact of rising temperatures across the country this week.

"We are sending about 30 million cubic meters a day (mcm/day) to Europe right now, which explains the jump in demand and the tight system," one trader with a European utility said.

The day-ahead gas contract also traded at 57.70 pence, up 0.35 pence on the day, chiefly due to projected demand hitting a weekly peak at 318 mcm/day on Thursday, National Grid data shows.

National Grid's five-day demand forecast shows a sharp rise in consumption starting from Thursday, largely reflecting greater expected exports to Europe via the Britain-Belgium interconnector.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 15 degrees Celsius in the UK this week.

The UK market was undersupplied by 2 million cubic meters/day (mcm/day), triggering withdrawals from mid-sized underground storage sites amid stable output from liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

Further forward on the curve, the benchmark summer 2012 gas contract rose 0.75 pence to 58.25 pence in line with improving sentiment on crude oil markets.

Gains in gas were extended across the energy complex as a bullish tone to trade crept into coal, carbon and oil markets. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)