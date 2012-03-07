* Isle of Grain LNG output rises to balance market

* UK export rates to Europe set to climb

* Five nuclear reactors remain offline (Updates throughout)

LONDON, March 7 British prompt gas prices eased on Wednesday afternoon as a rise in flows from the Isle of Grain liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal helped meet high demand levels boosted by stronger exports to continental Europe.

Gas for immediate delivery fell by around 0.35 pence within the session on Wednesday, while day-ahead gas slipped 0.15 pence below Tuesday's closing price at 57.20 pence per therm.

"We are sending about 30 million cubic metres a day (mcm/day) to Europe right now, which explains the jump in demand and the tight system," one trader with a European utility said earlier in the day after the market opened higher.

The gas system was around 4 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) oversupplied on Wednesday afternoon following an upturn of around 18 mcm/d in gas flows from the Isle of Grain LNG terminal, National Grid data showed.

Milder weather also helped depress prices in the afternoon, with temperatures slightly above seasonal norms.

National Grid's five-day demand forecast showed a sharp rise in consumption starting from Thursday, largely reflecting greater expected exports to Europe via the Britain-Belgium interconnector.

Britain's long-range storage levels were at the highest for early March in at least four years, after a mild winter prompted less withdrawals than in previous years.

Further forward on the curve, the benchmark front-season gas contract rose 0.50 pence to 58.00 pence in line with improving sentiment on crude oil markets.

The coal and carbon markets also mirrored more bullish sentiment in the energy markets.

Prompt power prices for Thursday settled above over-the-counter (OTC) levels seen in the previous session as the restart of a nuclear reactor was delayed and expensive coal plants increased output to cover ongoing nuclear outages.

The day-ahead baseload power auction on the N2EX bourse settled at 45.19 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh), up from 44.00 pounds traded in the OTC market on Tuesday.

The restart of EDF Energy's 600-MW Sizewell B2 nuclear reactor was delayed by two days from Thursday, meaning five nuclear reactors are expected to remain offline until at least Saturday. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)