* Oversupply prompts storage injection

* Demand 15 pct below norms

* Gas exports to Europe weaken

London, March 13 British spot gas prices edged slightly lower on Tuesday morning as ample supply left the transmission network oversupplied while weak demand in mainland Europe kept a leash on UK exports.

The oversupply led operators to start injecting surplus gas into Rough storage - the country's biggest such site - in a bid to balance the network and prevent sharper reductions in price.

"Traders are currently balancing the network with injections into Rough...but we're going to need higher rates of injection if we are going to bring supply in line with demand," a trader with a major UK utility said.

A further drop in gas prices may trigger additional injection rates, he said.

The two most immediate gas contracts were little changed, with Tuesday gas down 0.15 pence to 58.30 pence per therm and Wednesday gas trading at 58.40 pence, down 0.10 pence on the day.

Demand dropped 15 percent below seasonal average levels, exacerbating the supply glut as offshore production increased, while flows from Centrica's South Morecambe gas field resumed.

Imports from Norway and output from liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals was stable. An additional cargo heading to the UK's South Hook port from Qatar may mean the terminal could maintain current flow rates.

Injections into the Rough facility stood at 15 million cubic meters (mcm) on Tuesday morning, mopping up some of the excess gas in the system.

Gas exports to Europe dropped to just 6 mcm/day amid weak demand to inject gas into storage on the continent.

"Continentals are not seeing enough of a discount in the price of UK gas to start injecting yet," a trader said.

Temperatures are forecast to climb above average levels this week, reaching highs of 16 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

On the forward gas curve, the benchmark summer 2012 contract was supported by firmer crude oil prices, rising 0.25 pence to 59 pence.

In the power market, baseload power for Wednesday delivery traded at 45.20 pounds per megawatt hour. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Keiron Henderson)