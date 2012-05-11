* Warmer weekend temperatures lowers gas demand

* Repairs at Easington terminal due on Saturday

* Rough storage facility to resume operations Friday

LONDON, May 11 British prompt gas prices fell slightly on Friday morning on forecasts of warmer temperatures this weekend and healthy supply despite cutbacks in Norwegian flows due to maintenance work.

The start of scheduled maintenance at Norway's Ormen Lange gas processing plant cut supplies via the Langeled pipeline - Britain's main sub-sea import line - but did not impact prices because the drop was in line with expectations.

Gas flows via Langeled fell to 15 million cubic meters/day (mcm/day), down from about 50 mcm/day earlier in the week.

"However, we could see Troll (a separate processing plant) production being ramped up to cover the lost volumes during the outage, as has been the case previously, and we do expect Langeled to flow at around 15 mcm/d," analysts from Point Carbon said.

Temperatures in southeastern England were expected to reach highs of 17 degrees Celsius this weekend followed by a return to cooler weather thereafter.

Gas for Monday delivery fell 0.35 pence to 59.25 pence per therm in expectation of warmer weather and lower demand in the early part of next week.

Within-day gas bucked the overall downward trend after posting slight gains, up 0.20 pence at 59.20 pence, due to an undersupplied transmission network.

Supply lagged demand by about 9 mcm/day, although reduced exports from Britain to Belgium and the ability to withdraw more gas from storage moderated the upswing.

Ormen Lange is scheduled to remain in maintenance until May 16. Further maintenance is expected on the Easington Langeled receiving terminal in southeast England on Saturday.

The Centrica-operated underground storage site at Rough, the UK's biggest such facility, is expected to resume operations on Friday following a forced shutdown since Sunday, the company said.

Month-ahead gas tracked downward sentiment with a drop of 0.35 pence, at 56.25 pence.

Further forward the benchmark winter 2012 gas contract fell by nearly half a penny to 68.15 pence, dragged down by bearish oil prices.

In the power market, baseload electricity for Monday delivery traded at 43.60 pounds per megawatt hour. (Reporting By Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)