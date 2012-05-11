* Warmer weekend temperatures lowers gas demand
* Repairs at Easington terminal due on Saturday
* Rough storage facility to resume operations Friday
LONDON, May 11 British prompt gas prices fell
slightly on Friday morning on forecasts of warmer temperatures
this weekend and healthy supply despite cutbacks in Norwegian
flows due to maintenance work.
The start of scheduled maintenance at Norway's Ormen Lange
gas processing plant cut supplies via the Langeled pipeline -
Britain's main sub-sea import line - but did not impact prices
because the drop was in line with expectations.
Gas flows via Langeled fell to 15 million cubic meters/day
(mcm/day), down from about 50 mcm/day earlier in the week.
"However, we could see Troll (a separate processing plant)
production being ramped up to cover the lost volumes during the
outage, as has been the case previously, and we do expect
Langeled to flow at around 15 mcm/d," analysts from Point Carbon
said.
Temperatures in southeastern England were expected to reach
highs of 17 degrees Celsius this weekend followed by a return to
cooler weather thereafter.
Gas for Monday delivery fell 0.35 pence to 59.25 pence per
therm in expectation of warmer weather and lower demand in the
early part of next week.
Within-day gas bucked the overall downward trend after
posting slight gains, up 0.20 pence at 59.20 pence, due to an
undersupplied transmission network.
Supply lagged demand by about 9 mcm/day, although reduced
exports from Britain to Belgium and the ability to withdraw more
gas from storage moderated the upswing.
Ormen Lange is scheduled to remain in maintenance until May
16. Further maintenance is expected on the Easington Langeled
receiving terminal in southeast England on Saturday.
The Centrica-operated underground storage site at
Rough, the UK's biggest such facility, is expected to resume
operations on Friday following a forced shutdown since Sunday,
the company said.
Month-ahead gas tracked downward sentiment with a drop of
0.35 pence, at 56.25 pence.
Further forward the benchmark winter 2012 gas contract fell
by nearly half a penny to 68.15 pence, dragged down by bearish
oil prices.
In the power market, baseload electricity for Monday
delivery traded at 43.60 pounds per megawatt hour.
(Reporting By Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)