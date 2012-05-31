* Gas demand a quarter below seasonal norm

* Temperatures forecaster cooler from weekend

LONDON May 31 British gas prices rose on Thursday morning, guided higher by an undersupplied transmission network after Norwegian and North Sea fields cut output.

Gas demand for Thursday was expected to be about 204 million cubic metres/day (mcm/day), almost a quarter below the seasonal norm, National Grid data showed.

It expected flows of 191 mcm/day, leaving the system 13 mcm/day undersupplied.

Falling supplies via Norway's Langeled pipeline, the UK's main import artery, nearly halved to about 14 mcm/day earlier.

Centrica's South Morecambe gas field in the Irish Sea halted output at 17:45 GMT Wednesday owing to a technical issue, the company said, further tightening supplies.

Forecasters also expect temperatures to drop over the weekend and into next week, which should drive heating demand and further support prices.

As a result of supply shortfalls and cooling temperatures, gas prices for day-ahead delivery were at 54 pence per therm, up 0.65 pence.

The contract for same day delivery was up 0.9 pence to 53.90 pence per therm.

Analysts at Point Carbon said they expected spot gas prices to rise further on Friday as colder weather would lift demand and supplies from Norway would be slightly lower.

Power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Friday were little changed, at 41.40 pounds per megawatt-hour.

The UK's MetOffice said that it expected the weather to remain mild until the end of the week, but that maximum temperatures will likely fall below 20 degrees Celsius.

Further out on the curve, the benchmark winter 2012 gas contract also rose, up 0.90 pence to 66 pence, supported by a strong prompt market and rising oil prices. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)