* Daily gas demand 20 pct below the seasonal norm
* But reduced Norway flows could offset low demand
* Winter gas prices fall as oil drops below $98/barrel
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, June 8 British prompt gas prices dropped
on Friday morning as low demand on the back of mild weather on
the weekend offset expected drops in pipeline supplies from
Norway.
Gas prices for delivery next day were trading at 54.95 pence
per therm at 0845 BST (0745 GMT) on Friday, down 1.05 pence
since Thursday morning, and prices for within-day delivery were
down 1.6 pence to 55.10 pence a therm.
Analysts said that the drop was a result of low demand,
which was expected to be 207.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on
Friday, almost 20 percent below the seasonal norm, according to
data from National Grid.
Despite the low demand, flows into Britain's gas system were
to fall 0.5 mcm short of demand.
"Consumption is forecasted down for day-ahead which is
bearish for spot gas prices, and the other bearish element is
the fall in oil prices, but on the bullish side the return to
normal from the ongoing Emdem EMS pipeline maintenance to
continental Europe means Langeled flows to the UK are expected
to drop as gas gets diverted to Emden," analysts at Point Carbon
said.
As a result of these diverging price drivers, Point Carbon
said that it expected spot gas prices during the next trading
day to move sideways around 55 pence per therm.
Power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery the next
trading day were trading at 42.50 pounds per megawatt-hour.
Further out on the curve, prices also dropped, with prices
for delivery next winter falling from an opening of 66 pence a
therm to 65.20 by 0845 BST.
The drops came on the back of fallong oil prices.
Front-month Brent crude prices fell below $98 a barrel for
the first time since the first quarter of 2011 on Friday
morning, pressured by uncertainty about the fragile economic
recovery in the United States and the financial crisis in
Europe.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein, editing by William Hardy)