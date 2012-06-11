* UK gas system 15 mcm undersupplied
* Brent crude rises back above $100/barrel
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, June 11 British prompt gas prices rose
on Monday morning as the system was almost 15 million cubic
metres (mcm) undersupplied and forward prices were lifted on the
back of Brent crude prices rising back above $100 per barrel.
Gas prices for delivery next day were trading at 55.90 pence
per therm at 0945 BST (0845 GMT), up 0.95 pence from Friday
morning, and prices for within-day delivery were up 0.75 pence
to 55.85 pence a therm.
Analysts said that the rises were the result of an
undersupplied market and rising consumption expected this week.
"Consumption is forecasted up for day-ahead, which is
bullish for spot gas prices, and the other bullish elements are
increased oil prices and the short system this morning,"
analysts at Point Carbon said.
Daily gas demand was expected to be 217.7 mcm on Monday,
around 15 percent below the seasonal norm, according to National
Grid, but still around 15 mcm above expected flows.
Power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Tuesday
were at 43.80 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh), up 1.3 pounds per
MWh.
Further out on the curve, gas prices for delivery next
winter were up slightly to 65.75 pence per therm, fuelled by
front-month Brent crude rising back above $100 per
barrel.
"Brent oil will edge up into a range of $103.30-$104.01 per
barrel as rebound from the June 4 low of $95.63 has extended,"
Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao said.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)