LONDON, June 12 British spot gas prices spiked 30 percent higher to 75.5 pence a therm late on Monday night as the grid operator took steps to deal with acute gas shortages.

"The system buy price at close to midnight last night was 75.5 pence as National Grid was forced to buy gas to balance the system," a UK gas trader said.

"Unfortunately given the time of night, there was little they could do besides turning down injections into storage," he added.

By Tuesday morning within-day gas had dipped back to more normal levels at 58 pence, up just 0.50 pence and well below highs achieved overnight.

As the energy system operator, National Grid must take action to balance demand and supply as extremely low pipeline pressures can lead to a collapse in the transmission network.

A sharp cut in Norwegian deliveries overnight caused demand to far exceed supplies of gas.

Norway's Karsto gas processing plant, which is operated by Statoil, was down on Tuesday morning by 40 million cubic metres (mcm) per day due to maintenance, gas system operator Gassco said.

The output was reduced due to the maintenance in unspecified fields supplying gas to the gas processing plant, and the reduction was expected to last until June 14 at 0600 CET (0400 GMT), Gassco added on its web site.

The UK gas market was undersupplied by 21 million cubic meters/day of gas on Tuesday morning, supporting within-day gas prices.

But the impact of supply losses on prices were limited to the spot contract. The planned closure of the Britain-Belgium Interconnector starting on Wednesday until June 18 will trap supplies in the UK market.

The gas link to mainland Europe typically acts as a safety valve allowing Britain to export excess supplies of gas.

Gas for Wednesday delivery fell half a penny to 56.2 pence in expectation of the pipeline outage.

Traders expect the UK to restrict exports to Europe ahead of schedule given the supply shortfall. The pipe was exporting 27 mcm/day earlier in the trading day, enough to ease shortfalls if gas was held back in the UK, they said.

Injections into storage are also expected to ease during the day to boost supplies.

The benchmark winter 2012 gas contract was little changed at 65.25 pence. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Alison Birrane)