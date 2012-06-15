* Langeled flows rise above 55 mcm

* UK gas system 20 mcm oversupplied

* Power prices edge up on cool weather outlook

By Henning Gloystein

LONDON, June 15 British prompt gas prices fell on Friday morning as low demand and increased gas flows from Norway left the system oversupplied.

UK gas demand was expected to be around 180.8 million cubic metres (mcm) on Friday, 10 percent below the seasonal norm, according to National Grid data.

Total gas flows into the system were expected around 200 mcm, leaving the system almost 20 mcm oversupplied.

Day-ahead gas prices were trading at 53.40 pence per therm at 0845 BST (0745 GMT) on Friday, down 0.9 pence since Thursday morning.

"Flows from Norway through the Langeled pipeline have increased from yesterday and give a strong bearish signal," analysts at Point Carbon said. However, they said low and erratic flows of the BBL pipeline connecting Britain and the Netherlands could offset Langeled's downward pressure on prices.

Point Carbon said it expected UK spot gas prices to move sideways, between 53.5 and 54 pence per therm.

Imports from Norway through Langeled rose to over 55 mcm this morning, up from 29 mcm on Thursday, and Point Carbon said that the increase could be related to the low Franpipe flows to France.

Traders said the erratic flows through the BBL pipeline were a result of spread trading between Britain's and continetal Europe's gas markets.

"Shippers are taking advantage of buying back NBP exposure and selling back on the Dutch TTF market to capture the spread," Nick Campbell, an analyst at Inspired Energy said.

Further out on the curve, gas prices for delivery next winter were trading around 64.65 pence per therm, close to their 2012 low from January.

In the power market, spot prices rose as a cold weather outlook was expected to lift demand.

Day-ahead prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery were trading at 41.90 pound per megawatt-hour (MWh) up 70 pence.

The UK's MetOffice said that it expected temperatures to rise to 19 degrees Celcius on Saturday and conditions to be "unsettled and rather cool" between Sunday and Tuesday. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)